Charting an Empowered Future: SM marks milestones in diversity and inclusion

PASAY CITY, Philippines, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Investments Corporation (SM Investments) marked important milestones in upholding inclusion and diversity in the organization.

Diversity recognizes the uniqueness and variety of the groups and societies that make up humankind. This can include differences in age, gender, sexuality, disability, race, ethnicity, origin, religion, economic or other status. Social inclusion is the process by which efforts are made to ensure equal opportunities for all – that everyone, regardless of their background, can achieve their full potential in life.

As an important milestone towards these, SM Investments signed on as a supporter of the United Nations Global Compact Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs), joining over 3,000 other business leaders around the world.  

Established by UN Global Compact and UN Women, the WEPs are a set of principles offering guidance to businesses on how to promote gender equality and women's empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and community.

This followed SM Supermalls signing on as a supporter in March 2021, marking National Women's Month.

As a group, SM is exemplary in women empowerment with a number of women leaders in the company. It provides equal opportunities with 63% of women in its workforce and 58% in senior leadership roles. It also maintains a mix of people from diverse backgrounds, generations and skillsets to mirror the diverse customers and communities it serves.

About SM Investments Corporation

SM Investments Corporation is a leading Philippine company that is invested in market-leading businesses in retail, banking, and property. It also invests in ventures that capture high growth opportunities in the emerging Philippine economy.

SM's retail operations are the country's largest and most diversified with its food, non-food, and specialty retail stores. SM's property arm, SM Prime Holdings, Inc., is the largest integrated property developer in the Philippines with interests in malls, residences, offices, hotels, and convention centers as well as tourism-related property developments. SM's interests in banking are in BDO Unibank, Inc., the country's largest bank, and China Banking Corporation, the 6th largest bank.

For more about SM, visit www.sminvestments.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charting-an-empowered-future-sm-marks-milestones-in-diversity-and-inclusion-301659436.html

SOURCE SM Investments Corporation

