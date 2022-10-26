VXI Recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for CXM Service Providers for North America

VXI is recognized by Everest Group as a Major Contender in their 2022 Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment.

VXI Global Solutions, a leading BPO and CX provider, was recently recognized by Everest Group as a Major Contender in their 2022 Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment.

In this report, Everest Group recognizes Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants in the CXM space. Each assessment provides a comprehensive picture of the service provider's market success, vision and strategy, service focus and capabilities, digital and technological solutions, domain investments, and buyer feedback.

"Being acknowledged in this year's CXM PEAK Matrix® is a testament to VXI's innovation, adaptability, and obsession with creating legendary experiences even in the face of unprecedented global economic variability," said Mark Mitchell, VXI's VP of Marketing. "Through calculated decision-making, teamwork, and unwavering commitment, we can not only overcome the challenges but in fact thrive and reinforce our reputation to our current and future clients as the organization they turn to regardless of what the economic forecast predicts. It's an honor to be recognized by a well-respected organization like Everest Group and we take pride in this shared success."

"VXI is a women-and-minority-led organization with a strong network of over 40,000 agents serving the globe," said Sharang Sharma, Practice Director, Everest Group. "It is creating a distinction for itself in the market through its co-innovative approach and digital transformational undertakings, leveraging its CX and EX suite of services. Further, with recent developments such as its expansion in new geographies and the launch of its CX advisory services, VXI is positioned well to serve its clients strategically."

Known for its exceptional operational delivery and "Passion for People" approach to customer care, the Los Angeles-based organization has grown into a global leader in the business process outsourcing (BPO) world. Along with the company's inclusion in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment this year, VXI also won Best Employer of the Year and Best Foreign-owned Company of the Year in the recent International ICT Awards, a prestigious award-giving body within the BPO space.

About VXI Global Solutions

VXI Global Solutions is a minority-owned BPO leader in customer service, customer experience, and digital solutions. Founded in 1998, the company has 40,000 employees in more than 40 locations in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean. VXI delivers omnichannel and multilingual support, software development, quality assurance, CX advisory, automation & process excellence to the world's most respected brands.

VXI is backed by private equity investor Bain Capital and is one of the fastest growing, privately held business services organizations in the United States and the Philippines, and one of the few US-based customer-care organizations in China.

