GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI, S.A.B. DE C.V. THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. reports its 2022 third quarter results. All figures in this report are shown in nominal terms and reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Quarter Highlights:

  • +23.4% consolidated sales growth in Q3'22
  • +16.2% same store sales increase in Mexico vs. ANTAD's 10.7% increase
  • +11.0% same store sales increase in the US
  • +37.3% consolidated EBITDA in Q3'22, +22.8% on a comparable basis, with an 84 bp margin expansion
  • +63.7% consolidated Net Income growth
  • Reported leverage ratio: 0.42x in Q3'22

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2022
The following chart summarizes the Income Statement in millions of pesos for the third quarter of 2022. The margin for each line item represents its ratio to net sales and the comparison to the same period in 2021.

MXN in millions

Q3'21

% NS

Q3'22

% NS

Var %

Net Sales

52,473

100.0 %

64,758

100.0 %

23.4 %

Gross Profit

11,835

22.6 %

15,168

23.4 %

28.2 %

Operating Income

2,521

4.8 %

3,451

5.3 %

36.9 %

EBITDA

3,923

7.5 %

5,388

8.3 %

37.3 %

Net Income

896

1.7 %

1,467

2.3 %

63.7 %

Comments from Mr. Antonio Chedraui, CEO of Grupo Comercial Chedraui
"We started the second half of FY 2022 by continuing to post the strong results that we delivered in the first half of the year. In Mexico, in an environment of high inflation, our customers recognize us as the leader in terms of product assortment, customer service, and most of all, low price. This has been reflected in our sales growth, which once again outperformed the overall market. In the US, which is also experiencing high inflation, we achieved strong growth in our operation, with solid performance across our three banners. We face the end of FY 2022 with the determination to continue with these same positive trends."

For the full document, click here.

Conference Call Information

Contact:

Humberto Tafolla Núñez


Jesús Arturo Velázquez Díaz

Chief Financial Officer

Ticker:

 Investor Relations

Tel. + 52 (228) 8-42-11-10

CHDRAUI B

 Tel. + 52 (228) 8-42-11-17

htafolla@chedraui.com.mx

 avelazquez@chedraui.com.mx



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-comercial-chedraui-sab-de-cv-third-quarter-2022-results-301659303.html

SOURCE Grupo Chedraui

