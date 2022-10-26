Gamisodes to Host Inspector Gadget Halloween Party - A 24-Hour Online Holiday Extravaganza Taking Place October 30-31

The Free Gamisodes Halloween Party To Feature Live DJ's, Exclusive Surprise Celebrity Interviews, Guest Illustrators Demonstrating Their Techniques And A Massive Giveaway Of The Next Free Inspector Gadget Missions Digital Card Collection

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Gamisodes (https://gamisodes.com/) is throwing a Halloween bash and everyone everywhere around the world is invited - for free.

Fresh from its successful Asia Crypto Week online event where the company rapidly gave away the first set of Inspector Gadget Mission virtual card collectibles, Gamisodes will host an Inspector Gadget Halloween Party featuring music from live DJs, celebrity interviews, guest artists demonstrating their illustration techniques - and the introduction of the company's next set of free Inspector Gadget Mission virtual collector cards, Inspector Gadget Mission: Transylvania.

Gamisodes Halloween partygoers can also screen the much talked about remastered classic Inspector Gadget episode, "Haunted Castle" from season one of the animated series. First aired in 1983, the episode puts the spotlight on Dr. Claw as he tries to sabotage a crime fighters' convention held at Count Dracula's home in Transylvania. The ideal episode for the holiday, "Haunted Castle" is also the first episode to be offered on the Gamisodes gameplay platform premiering in 2023.

The all-live 24-hour online event begins October 30 at 11:30 am Pacific Time and continues through 11:30 am Pacific Time on Halloween day October 31. Party attendees can join in on all the fun and entertainment by joining Gamisodes Discord chatroom (https://discord.gg/ZB4Mubkwrf). Once there, partygoers can join in on the completely free, full schedule of events, giveaways, and episode screenings.

About Gamisodes:

Headquartered in Southern California, Gamisodes joins with animation studios and rights owners to adapt television episodic programming into interactive games hosted on the company's interactive entertainment platform. Recognized digital gaming industry leader and serial entrepreneur Davis Brimer serves as Chief Executive Officer of Gamisodes, with a founding team that includes Sander Schwartz, producer and former president of Warner Bros Animation; Howard Braham, former Disney Imagineer; and Agnes Garbowska, creator and illustrator for DC Superhero Girls, Transformers, My Little Pony and Care Bears. Follow the company on social media and Discord for the latest news and announcements.

