Enegix Payments partners with S1lkpay, a principal Mastercard issuer, to launch new crypto payment solution

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Companies will launch the partnership product in emerging crypto markets, and plan to expand globally. The product is expected to launch soon. S1lkpay, a principal Mastercard issuer and certified plug-and-play Banking as a Service (BaaS) Provider, which provides a robust suite of payment products and services at the cutting edge of technology, now announces exclusive global partnership with Enegix Payments for crypto payment solutions.

The Enegix Payments solution will offer a safe, smart, and fast way to convert crypto to fiat currency without conversion fees. Mobile app can empower cardholders to reload their card by crypto, view transaction history and manage card settings on the go.

"S1lkpay is an innovative company that contains both unique payment solutions and a team of highly professional experts. We believe that our joint project will be the bridge between digital assets and the global financial ecosystem for all people in need.", said founder and CEO of ENEGIX Payments Kanat Amirkin.

S1lkpay founder and CEO Gani Uzbekov commented: "Enegix Payments crypto solution with our technology will allow crypto users to basically finance their day-to-day expenses, like buying a cup of coffee with Satoshi, instantly and securely"

Enegix Payments is a part of Enegix Global, a holding company which specializes in high-performance computing, hosting, and cloud services, and developing the NFT marketplace of real assets, as well as crypto payments solutions.

The Crypto mining division of Enegix Global is a globally recognized player with one of the largest data centers in the world. The team executes and operates world class facilities approved by global leaders in digital mining since 2017."

