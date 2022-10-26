FlexIP Solutions Introduces New UI & UX for Flex UCaaS Platform

Managed Communications Solutions Provider Upgrades UCaaS Platform

FlexIP Solutions, a nationwide provider of custom managed communications solutions for businesses, announced today that it has implemented an all-new user interface (UI) and experience (UI) for its Flex UCaaS platform.

Flex UCaaS is a cloud-based solution that offers enterprise-class unified communications as a service (UCaaS) capabilities to businesses of all sizes. Cloud delivery makes our solution simple to deploy with no hardware to install or maintain.

Through Flex UCaaS, businesses benefit from:



Unifying communications – Integrate voice, video, presence and instant messaging into a single platform for desktop or mobile devices.

Enabling employees wherever they are – Supporting a distributed workforce is easy with our cloud-based platform since employees can connect wherever they are with an Internet-enabled device.

Extending the office phone – Twin office phone features like dialing plans, outgoing caller ID and ACD hunt groups on smartphones, tablets, laptops or other mobile devices.

Bringing their own devices – With our service, business employees can use their own devices to access our cloud-based solution.

Getting uninterrupted access – Access all capabilities of Flex UCaaS even in the event of a power outage or natural disaster through easily programmable call forwarding.

Managing their own UC experience – Easily manage business telephony features, call routing, contacts, messages, user profiles and more with our intuitive Flex UCaaS interface.

"We're excited to release the Flex UCaaS platform's new UI and UX to our customers," said Robert Latronica, Vice President of Business Development at FlexIP Solutions. "Our team continually seeks to improve our solutions to increase efficiency for our businesses. This upgrade reflects our continued commitment to the FlexIP Perfect-Fit Promise to optimize our services for the best performance and power our customers' needs, allowing them to focus on growing their own business."

Flex UCaaS boasts a new, updated, fully featured user interface for a better user experience, which includes:



Touch-screen functionality optimization

Single pane-of-glass design

User contacts access

User call logs access

User chat history access

User meeting and voicemail access

New profile menu for account-level functionality

Unified search bar to access all contacts and functions

Notification integration with MacOS and Windows notification centers

Screen reader accessibility

Mouse and keyboard accessibility on desktop

The Flex UCaaS platform's new UI and UX is generally available now for all FlexIP Solutions customers.

Learn more about Flex UCaaS at https://www.flexipsolutions.com/flex-uc/.

About FlexIP Solutions

FlexIP Solutions delivers managed communications services customized for businesses of all sizes and optimized for best value and performance. The company was founded in 2009 on the principles of consultative solutions engineering; white-glove service implementation; ongoing monitoring, management and reporting; and on-demand customer service from real people. Today, those best practices are the foundation of the FlexIP Perfect-Fit-Promise. Solutions include Cloud PBX, Unified Communications as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, SIP Trunking, Secure SD-WAN, Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery, Business SMS and MMS Texting, and more. For more information, visit FlexIP Solutions at http://www.flexipsolutions.com.

