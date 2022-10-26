At 7.3% CAGR, High Strength Steel Market Size Worth US$54.1 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising demand from the building & construction industry projected to boost the high strength steel market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the high strength steel market size is estimated to reach US$54.1 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The key factor propelling the expansion of the market for high-strength steel is the rise in demand from the global construction and automotive industries. The widespread usage of high-strength steel for structural applications accelerates market expansion. The covid-19 pandemic majorly impacted the high-strength steel market due to restricted production, supply chain disruption, logistics restrictions and a fall in demand. However, with robust growth and flourishing applications across major industries such as transportation, building & construction and others, the High Strength Steel Market size is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the high strength steel market highlights the following areas -

Asia-Pacific dominates the High Strength Steel Market size, owing to growing demand from end-use industries such as automobiles, building & construction and others, thereby boosting the demand for magnetic polymers in APAC during the forecast period.

High Strength Steels frequently alloyed with substances like chromium, titanium, vanadium, martensitic and copper have a wide range of applications in many end-use industries, including construction, mining and aerospace due to their mechanical strength and flexibility, which propels the market expansion for High Strength Steel industry.

Growing demand from the construction and automotive industries, combined with High Strength Steel's environmental sustainability, is expected to drive High Strength Steel industry demand throughout the forecast period.

However, advancements in steel grades will hamper the market growth of the High Strength Steel Market.



Segmental Analysis:

High Strength Steel Market Segment Analysis – by Type: The High Strength Low Alloy Steel held a significant share in the High Strength Steel Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the extensive characteristics provided by high strength low alloy steel when compared to other material types such as dual-phase steel, carbon manganese Steel, bake hardenable Steel and others. Extensive properties compiled with increasing application in the construction and automotive industry are majorly driving its segmental growth. Thus, the use of high-strength-low-alloy in construction and automotive will propel the High Strength Steel Market share.

High Strength Steel Market Segment Analysis – by End-use Industry: Automotive held a significant share in the High Strength Steel Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the increasing usage of high-strength steel in the automotive components. High-strength steel offers numerous benefits like carbon-manganese, vanadium and martensitic, which will serve as a growth pillar for the automobile industry. With the increasing automotive production, the demand for high steel strength will also likely increase, as a result of which the High Strength Steel industry will be flourished over the forecast period.

High Strength Steel Market Segment Analysis – by Geography: The Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the High Strength Steel Market share in 2021 up to 45%. The flourishing growth of high-strength steel is influenced by its major applications across major industries, along with growing development in automotive production and developed the base for high-strength steel in APAC.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the high strength steel industry are -

1. AK Steek Holding Corporation

2. ArcelorMittal South Africa Limited

3. Baoshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

4. Kobe Steel Ltd.

5. WEC Group Ltd. (MTL Advanced Ltd.)



