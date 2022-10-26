Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 278,672 in the last 365 days.

Manchin, Capito Announce $2.8 Million for COVID-19 Relief Reimbursement

October 25, 2022

Charleston, WV – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $2,811,617 for Thomas Health System and Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC). This funding, which is through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will be used to reimburse costs accrued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 


“Our healthcare workers and first responders have gone above and beyond throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to keep our fellow West Virginians safe. I am pleased FEMA is investing more than $2.8 million in the Charleston Area Medical Center and Thomas Health System to help reimburse resources used to purchase personal protective equipment and additional emergency protective measures needed during the pandemic. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to ensure our healthcare professionals are properly equipped for any emergency that tests our state,” Senator Manchin said.


“Our state reacted quickly at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and provided the resources needed to keep West Virginians safe, and take care of those who were ill. Both CAMC and Thomas Health played roles in our response efforts, and I’m glad to see support is on the way to help reimburse them for their hard work and dedication of their staff. I could not be more thankful for the selfless service of our health care professionals, and I am happy to secure the reimbursement they are due,” Ranking Member Capito said.


Individual awards listed below:


  • $1,763,347 – Charleston Area Medical Center
  • $1,048,270 – Thomas Health System
Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin, Capito Announce $2.8 Million for COVID-19 Relief Reimbursement

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.