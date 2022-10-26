Lanolin Oil & Lanolin Wax Market Share Worth US$557.1 Million by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing demand for feed additives will boost the demand for lanolin oil and lanolin wax market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the lanolin oil and lanolin wax market size is forecast to reach US$557.1 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2022-2027. The rise in the cosmetics industry across the globe will help to raise the demand for lanolin oil & lanolin wax market during the forecast period. However, due to covid 19 pandemic, the market has declined in 2020 owing to the shutdown of the manufacturing facilities to reduce the spread of the virus. But the market is expected to follow an increasing trend due to the growing consumption from the various end-use sector. Therefore, the growth in the production of end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, personal care, and others will increase the demand for the lanolin oil and lanolin wax market during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Lanolin-Oil-And-Lanolin-Wax-Industry-Market-Research-511479



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the lanolin oil and lanolin wax market highlights the following areas -

The Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The increasing demand for lanolin oil and lanolin wax in the various end-use industry such as personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and industries among Asian countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea is driving the lanolin oil and lanolin wax market.

The rising application of lanolin oil and lanolin wax in beauty care & personal care product will help to drive the demand for lanolin oil and lanolin wax during the forecast period.

·Robust demand for lanolin oil and lanolin wax in the pharmaceutical sector is expected to boost the demand for lanolin oil and lanolin wax during the forecast period as most the pharma products like balms, laxatives, ointments, and creams are made of lanolin oil and lanolin wax.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511479



Segmental Analysis:

Lanolin Oil & Lanolin Wax Market Segment Analysis – By Grade: The cosmetics grade segments accounted for around 45% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the unique solubility properties and effective emulsifying agent, emollient, and moisturizer for skin care, body care products. Rise in the growth of the organic cosmetics market will help to boost the demand for cosmetics grade segments of the lanolin oil & lanolin wax market owing to its ease to handle, readily absorbed by the skin, and soluble in many oils without sedimentation during the forecast period.

Lanolin Oil & Lanolin Wax Market Segment Analysis - By Application: The personal care & cosmetics products segment accounted for approximately 48% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The rising production in the personal care & cosmetics products sector is a growing demand for lanolin oil and lanolin wax globally.

Lanolin Oil & Lanolin Wax Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the lanolin oil & lanolin wax market in 2021 up to 38%, owing to the growing pharmaceutical, textile, personal care & toiletries market, in developing countries like China, India, Indonesia, and others. The major factor responsible for the growth of lanolin oil and lanolin wax is the eco-friendliness of the product, as it is obtained by natural oil by purifying the lipid components that adhere to wool, and consists of various components similar to human epidermal lipids such as cholesterol and branched fatty acids.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the lanolin oil and lanolin wax industry are -

1. Lubrizol Corporation

2. Deutsche Lanolin Gesellschaft

3. Weleda

4. Nippon Fine Chemical

5. Zhejiang Garden Biochemical



Click on the following link to buy the lanolin oil and lanolin wax market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511479



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Similar Reports:

A. Cholesterol Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18708/cholesterol-market.html

B. Neon Gas Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Neon-Gas-Market-Research-501412



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062

