Rutland Barracks / Burglary, VAPO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4005973

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St. Clair

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/24/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Rutland

VIOLATION: Burglary, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Lawrence Mace

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/24/22, at approximately 2151 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks responded to a suspicious call on Chapel Street in the Town of West Rutland. Through investigation and witness statements, it was determined that on 10/13/22, Lawrence Mace forced entry into a garage and stole multiple items. Mace also violated a relief from abuse order by being within 300 feet of the property. Mace was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Troopers were granted a search warrant for the residence where Mace resides. Upon execution of the warrant, Troopers found evidence of the burglary and recovered stolen property. Mace was released on a citation to answer to the charges of burglary and violation of an abuse prevention order.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/22 at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.