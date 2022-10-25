Senate Resolution 379 Printer's Number 2002

PENNSYLVANIA, October 25 - provided aid to more than 450,000 Pennsylvanians in their homes

last year; and

WHEREAS, Home care, home health and hospice services enable

Pennsylvanians to receive quality health and social services in

their own home, surrounded by family and friends; and

WHEREAS, These services support families by easing the

caregiver burden and helping to avoid the costs of institutional

care; and

WHEREAS, Home care, home health and hospice services build

upon a strong tradition of compassion and strive to keep

families together, while preserving an individual's independence

and dignity in the comfort of the home and the greater

community; and

WHEREAS, At a time in which demand for in-home care is at its

highest levels, home-based care providers are facing crisis-

level workforce shortages requiring those who provide care to go

above and beyond in order to serve this Commonwealth's most

vulnerable individuals; and

WHEREAS, The Commonwealth encourages residents to learn more

about options for care and to share their wishes with family,

loved ones and health care professionals; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the month of November

2022 as "Home Care and Hospice Month" in Pennsylvania; and be it

further

RESOLVED, That the Senate raise awareness of the remarkable

commitment and dedication of the health care professionals and

others providing home-based care; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate affirm the Commonwealth's

commitment to promoting and supporting in-home care.

20220SR0379PN2002

