Senate Resolution 379 Printer's Number 2002
PENNSYLVANIA, October 25 - provided aid to more than 450,000 Pennsylvanians in their homes
last year; and
WHEREAS, Home care, home health and hospice services enable
Pennsylvanians to receive quality health and social services in
their own home, surrounded by family and friends; and
WHEREAS, These services support families by easing the
caregiver burden and helping to avoid the costs of institutional
care; and
WHEREAS, Home care, home health and hospice services build
upon a strong tradition of compassion and strive to keep
families together, while preserving an individual's independence
and dignity in the comfort of the home and the greater
community; and
WHEREAS, At a time in which demand for in-home care is at its
highest levels, home-based care providers are facing crisis-
level workforce shortages requiring those who provide care to go
above and beyond in order to serve this Commonwealth's most
vulnerable individuals; and
WHEREAS, The Commonwealth encourages residents to learn more
about options for care and to share their wishes with family,
loved ones and health care professionals; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the month of November
2022 as "Home Care and Hospice Month" in Pennsylvania; and be it
further
RESOLVED, That the Senate raise awareness of the remarkable
commitment and dedication of the health care professionals and
others providing home-based care; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate affirm the Commonwealth's
commitment to promoting and supporting in-home care.
20220SR0379PN2002 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29