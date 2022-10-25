Senate Bill 1152 Printer's Number 2005

PENNSYLVANIA, October 25 - (b) Limitations.--

(1) Information about overdose incidents reported to the

system by an individual or entity OVERDOSES REPORTED TO THE

OVERDOSE INFORMATION NETWORK BY AN AUTHORIZED USER other than

a law enforcement officer may not be used for a criminal

investigation or prosecution of any individual who satisfies

the exemption from criminal liability contained in section

13.7 of the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as

The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act. The

reporting of information about overdose incidents OVERDOSES

as provided for in this act does not diminish the protections

afforded by section 13.7 of the The Controlled Substance,

Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act.

(2) Except for the sharing of personally identifying

information, the sharing of overdose incident information

collected by the system OVERDOSE INFORMATION NETWORK by,

between and among governmental agencies, programs and

nongovernmental organizations whose missions include the

mitigation of illegal substance use, trafficking, treatment

SUBSTANCE ABUSE, DRUG TRAFFICKING, DRUG TREATMENT, harm

reduction and recovery support is permissible under this act.

(2) THE SHARING OF OVERDOSE INCIDENT INFORMATION

COLLECTED BY THE OVERDOSE INFORMATION NETWORK BY, BETWEEN AND

AMONG GOVERNMENTAL AGENCIES, PROGRAMS AND NONGOVERNMENTAL

ORGANIZATIONS IN ORDER TO PROVIDE OR OTHERWISE FACILITATE

TREATMENT RELATED TO SUBSTANCE USE DISORDER OR BEHAVIORAL

HEALTH IS PERMISSIBLE UNDER THIS ACT.

Section 7. Funding.

(a) Federal funds.--The Pennsylvania State Police shall

pursue all Federal funding for the initial start-up and ongoing

20220SB1152PN2005 - 12 -

