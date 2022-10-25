Senate Bill 1152 Printer's Number 2005
PENNSYLVANIA, October 25 - (b) Limitations.--
(1) Information about overdose incidents reported to the
system by an individual or entity OVERDOSES REPORTED TO THE
OVERDOSE INFORMATION NETWORK BY AN AUTHORIZED USER other than
a law enforcement officer may not be used for a criminal
investigation or prosecution of any individual who satisfies
the exemption from criminal liability contained in section
13.7 of the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as
The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act. The
reporting of information about overdose incidents OVERDOSES
as provided for in this act does not diminish the protections
afforded by section 13.7 of the The Controlled Substance,
Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act.
(2) Except for the sharing of personally identifying
information, the sharing of overdose incident information
collected by the system OVERDOSE INFORMATION NETWORK by,
between and among governmental agencies, programs and
nongovernmental organizations whose missions include the
mitigation of illegal substance use, trafficking, treatment
SUBSTANCE ABUSE, DRUG TRAFFICKING, DRUG TREATMENT, harm
reduction and recovery support is permissible under this act.
(2) THE SHARING OF OVERDOSE INCIDENT INFORMATION
COLLECTED BY THE OVERDOSE INFORMATION NETWORK BY, BETWEEN AND
AMONG GOVERNMENTAL AGENCIES, PROGRAMS AND NONGOVERNMENTAL
ORGANIZATIONS IN ORDER TO PROVIDE OR OTHERWISE FACILITATE
TREATMENT RELATED TO SUBSTANCE USE DISORDER OR BEHAVIORAL
HEALTH IS PERMISSIBLE UNDER THIS ACT.
Section 7. Funding.
(a) Federal funds.--The Pennsylvania State Police shall
pursue all Federal funding for the initial start-up and ongoing
20220SB1152PN2005 - 12 -
<--
<--
<--
<--
<--
<--
<--
<--
<--
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30