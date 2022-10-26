Cathode Materials Market Size Expected to Reach $25.2 Billion with CAGR of 6.5% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries Boosting the Demand for Cathode Materials Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the cathode materials market size is forecast to reach $25.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026. The growing demand for electric vehicles drives the cathode materials market growth. Whereas, the surging use of Lead Dioxide, Carbon nanotubes, and Lithium cobalt oxide in medical implants and the development of new technologies in medical implants is also driving the growth of the market. The rising trend for cordless devices among the young population and hassle-free use further propels market growth. Besides, the surging demand for renewable energy-based battery storage systems globally further contributes to the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the cathode materials market highlights the following areas -

North America region is projected to witness significant growth in the cathode materials market due to the growing demand for electrified vehicles (EVs) and consumer electronics. Whereas, the USA holds the largest share in the region throughout the forecast period due to growing uses of Lead Dioxide, Carbon nanotubes, and Lithium cobalt oxide in the automotive and aerospace sector.

Stringent regulations on CO2 emissions and government subsidies related to electric vehicle manufacturing is offering growth opportunities.

COVID-19 has hindered the market growth due to disruption in the supply chain and the decline in demand from the end-use industry.

Safety regulations for batteries through storage and transportation are anticipated to pose a challenge in the growth of the cathode materials.



Segmental Analysis:

Cathode Materials Market Segment Analysis - By Form: Powder segment held the largest share of more than 60% in the Cathode Materials market in 2020. Cathode powder has an excellent oxygen ion conductivity and also offers ion batteries with high energy density. The growing uses of cathode powders are in lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries are driving the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for Li-ion batteries from the automotive industry further contributes to the market growth.

Cathode Materials Market Segment Analysis - By Material: Lithium Cobalt Oxide or Lithium Cobaltate segment held the largest share of more than 30% in the Cathode Material Market in 2020. The Lithium Cobalt Oxide or Lithium Cobaltate compounds are used as the cathode in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries with particle size ranging from nanometers to micrometers. Lithium Cobalt Oxide handles any issue related to thermal stability than other nickel-rich materials. Such, properties of these materials will further boost the demand for Lithium Cobalt Oxide, which will further drive the growth of the cathode materials market.

Cathode Materials Market Segment Analysis - By Application: Portable Gadgets segments held the largest share of more than 25% in the Cathode Material Market in 2020. The demand for cathode material is high for manufacturing rechargeable batteries for portable gadgets applications like smartphones, laptops, cameras, power banks, and speakers.

Cathode Materials Market Segment Analysis - By End-Use Industry: Transportation segment held the largest share of more than 35% in the Cathode Material Market in 2020. The growing uses of Lead Dioxide, Carbon nanotubes, and Lithium cobalt oxide across automotive, marine, railways, and aviation sectors further drive the market growth.

Cathode Materials Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: Asia-Pacific held the largest share of more than 45% in the Cathode Materials market in 2020 followed by North America and Europe. The presence of end-use industries such as automotive and consumer electronics drive the market growth across the region. Further, increase in middle-class population, cheap internet, and electronic devices, and shifting consumer preference from fuel-driven automobiles to battery-operated vehicles are expected to drive the cathode materials market in the region.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the cathode materials industry are -

1. AME Energy Co., Ltd.

2. Umicore N.V.

3. The 3M Co.

4. NEI Corp.

5. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.



