Austria’s National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I wish the people of Austria a happy national day as you commemorate the Austrian State Treaty, signed 67 years ago.

Austria and the Austrian people are vital partners in addressing the many challenges and opportunities facing us today.  Together, we are better able to advance our shared values and common priorities, whether tied to democracy and human rights, prosperity and innovation, or peace and security, including our shared commitment to a rules-based international order.

We join our Austrian friends in celebrating your national day and look forward to deepening and expanding our cooperation and partnership in the year ahead.

