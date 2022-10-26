Ultrapure Water Market worth US$6.1 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 7.6% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising installation of new power plants would drive the ultrapure water market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the ultrapure water market size is forecast to reach US$6.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026. Globally, the increasing usage of ultrapure water for total organic carbon analysis and in ion chromatography (IC) is estimated to drive the market growth. Ultrapure water is increasingly being utilized in the semiconductor and pharmaceutical industries for the production phase of wafers and clean room practices. It is also used for the production of other electronics such as crystalline silicon photovoltaics. Furthermore, the rapidly rising plans for the set-up of new power plants in various regions by the government and organizations have driven the demand for ultrapure water. With such driving factors the ultrapure water industry is anticipated to rise over the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



APAC region dominated the ultrapure water market owing to the rising growth of the semiconductor, pharmaceutical, and power plant industries in emerging economies such as India, Japan, China, South Korea, and Others.

Increasing demand for ultrapure water in the production of different types of electronics of the same manner as semiconductors such as flat panel displays, discrete components (such as LEDs), hard disk drive platters (HDD), crystalline silicon photovoltaics is expected to boost the growth of the ultrapure water market over the forecast period.

Rising demand for ultra-pure wafer washing water, together with an increase in the usage of cleanroom methods to decrease contamination is likely to drive the market growth in the coming years.



Ultrapure Water Market Segment Analysis - By Technology: Reverse osmosis (RO) held the largest share in the ultrapure water market in 2020. Reverse osmosis technology is generally used for the production of ultrapure water in various industries. RO is a powerful water purification technology that can remove up to 99 percent of dissolved particles from a feedwater source. Thus, the rising usage of Reverse osmosis (RO) for ultrapure water production would further drive the growth of the industry over the forecast period.

Ultrapure Water Market Segment Analysis - By Application: Washing fluid held the largest share in the ultrapure water market in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Ultrapure water is used as a washing fluid in several end-use sectors, including semiconductors, power plants, and pharmaceuticals. Thus, the rapidly rising demand for washing fluid in end-use industries is estimated to drive the growth of the ultrapure water market.

Ultrapure Water Market Segment Analysis -By End-Use Industry: Semiconductor industry held the largest share in the ultrapure water market in 2020. The semiconductor sector is the primary user of ultrapure water. It's utilized in clean rooms, wafer production, and a variety of other applications. The need for the highest grade of ultra-pure water has increased the industry's unit prices as the demand for semiconductors has expanded technologically.

Ultrapure Water Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Asia Pacific region dominated the ultrapure water market with a share of 37.6% in 2020 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2021-2026). The ultrapure water market has benefited significantly from the growth of the electronics and semiconductor, pharmaceutical, and power plant sectors in the Asia-pacific region.



1. GE Water and Process Technologies Inc.

2. Veolia Environment S.A.

3. Ovivo Inc.

4. Pall Corporation

5. Dow Water & Process Solutions



