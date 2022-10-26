Nickel Carbonate Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing demand for battery electric vehicles driving the growth of nickel carbonate market.

IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the nickel carbonate market growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026. With rise in automotive production, the requirement for corrosive protection coatings demand will automatically increase this will increase the market growth for nickel carbonate in the near future. Growing public interest towards coloured glasses in their homes will further enhance the overall market demand for Nickel Carbonate during the forecast period.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the nickel carbonate market highlights the following areas -

Asia-Pacific dominates the Nickel Carbonate market owing to increasing demand from applications such as electroplating, Corrosion protective coatings and Others.

The growing automotive production is likely to aid in the market growth of Nickel Carbonate.

In addition, the growing public interest in using coloured glass in their homes will increase the market demand for Nickel Carbonate in the near future.

COVID -19 pandemic will create hurdles for the Nickel Carbonate market.



Segmental Analysis:

Nickel Carbonate Market Segment Analysis - By Application: Corrosion protective coating segment has been the primary market for Nickel Carbonate. Anti-Corrosion Coating provides corrosion-resistant fastener coating services that offer rust protection and lubricating benefits. Corrosion-resistant coatings protect metal components against degradation due to moisture, salt spray, oxidation, or exposure to a variety of environmental chemicals.

Nickel Carbonate Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: APAC has dominated the Nickel Carbonate market followed by North America and Europe. In APAC, China India and Japan are the major markets in these regions.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the nickel carbonate industry are -

1. Ceramic Color and Chemical Mfg. Co

2. Sigma Aldrich Co. LLC

3. NILE CHEMICALS

4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

5. The Shepherd Chemical Company



