Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi

CANADA, October 25 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, Randy Boissonnault, met with the Mayor of Edmonton, Amarjeet Sohi, to discuss key areas for cooperation.

The leaders explored opportunities to make further progress on shared priorities. This includes partnering with Indigenous Peoples in Edmonton and advancing reconciliation; moving forward on housing initiatives to help address homelessness, including Indigenous displacement; introducing new technologies to reduce emissions, such as Edmonton’s move to test hydrogen-powered buses; and promoting international investment. The Prime Minister highlighted a number of recent investments from the federal government to support people and communities in Edmonton, including under the Rapid Housing Initiative, for zero-emission buses, and for the hydrogen sector.

Prime Minister Trudeau thanked Mayor Sohi for his leadership and both leaders committed to keep working together on these and other shared priorities, notably to advance net-zero technologies and grow Edmonton’s economy.