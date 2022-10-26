Remarks by Ambassador Chao Xiaoliang at the Groundbreaking Ceremony of the Samoa Police Academy

SAMOA, October 26 - (Tuesday, October 25, 10:00)

Honorable Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa,

Honorable Minister Faualo Harry Schuster,

Your Excellency of Diplomatic Corps,

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Talofa. Talofa lava. It is an honor to be here this morning at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Samoa Police Academy. On behalf of the Chinese government, I would like to express my warm congratulations on the groundbreaking of this project.

This groundbreaking is inseparable from the support of all parties. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those whose dedication and efforts made this project a reality. First, I would like to thank the Samoan government for the longstanding relationship we enjoy, and for the partnership on this project. Meanwhile I would also like to thank the Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group Corporation for the endeavors you put into this project despite the adverse impact of some restrictive factors including COVID-19.

This groundbreaking is a fresh example of enduring friendship between China and Samoa. Ever since the diplomatic relations were established between China and Samoa 47 years ago, China has been devoted to strengthening bilateral cooperation with Samoa and we have proudly achieved a lot together. As the largest developing country in the world, China shares Samoa’s goals in sustainable social and economic development. It is learned that social security is a prerequisite for development. Without sustainable security, sustainable development can not be ensured for sure. With the aim of assisting the Samoa Police Service in capacity building so as to help them better serve the people of Samoa, the Police Academy Project was planned. It includes functional buildings and auxiliary facilities and will undoubtedly benefit the Samoa Police Service.

Ladies and gentlemen,

As you know, the much-anticipated 20th CPC National Congress has successfully concluded last weekend. The National Congress elected the new Central Committee of CPC, mapped out the blueprint for China’s future development and established direction for the next five years and beyond towards the achievement of the Second Centennial Goal of a prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced and harmonious nation. We firmly believe that under the strong leadership of the Central Committee of CPC with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the Chinese people will make new achievements on the new journey towards the grand goal of building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization. As President Xi Jinping stressed in the report to the 20th CPC National Congress, China has always adhered to the foreign policy of maintaining world peace and is committed to building a community with a shared future for mankind, guided by the principles of sincerity, real results, affinity and good faith. China has also endeavored to strengthen cooperation with other developing countries including Samoa to jointly address challenges like climate change and promote the common development of the world. We stand ready to continue working hand in hand with Samoan people to expand bilateral cooperation in various fields and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Finally, to all our distinguished guests, thank you for joining us to celebrate the ground-breaking today. I wish this project a complete success!