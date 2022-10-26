MEDIA RELEASE: SAMOA CELEBRATES THE 2022 WORLD FOOD DAY IN SAVAI’I

THEME: “LEAVE NO ONE BEHIND”

On Tuesday, 25 October 2022 the World Food Day 2022 celebration in Samoa was held at the Salelologa Market, Savaii with the theme “leave no one behind”. Globally, the commemoration of the world food day falls on the 16th October annually, for this year, Samoa’s celebration led by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in close collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) was scheduled on the 25th October 2022.

Farmers and Fishers, Diplomatic Corps, the Private Sector, NGOs as well as the general public from around the island came to witness the celebration and view the various displays by local farmers, fishers and the business community that showcased their products and services at the event site. As part of the World Food Day celebration, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries officially launched 3 items;

The rebranding of the two Ta’amu varieties to be in-line with our export slogan “Buy Samoa Made”. The Ta’amu Toga has been renamed Ta’amu Samoa and Ta’amu Niu Kini to be called Ta’amu Salafai. Samoa Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy 2022-2032 Citrus Export Plan.

The celebration started with a devotional service led by Rev. Poule’a Tonise of Sapulu, Salelologa Methodist Church who offered words of encouragement to all the farmers and fishers, followed by the keynote address by Honourable Laaulia Leuatea Polataivao Fosi, and later, the FAO World Food Day message delivered by Mr. Joseph Nyemah, FAO Subregional Office representative.

In the Honourable Minister’s speech, he acknowledged the valuable collaboration between the Government and the FAO Subregional Office with its numerous agriculture and fisheries sector stakeholders in promoting food, nutrition and income security. He also acknowledged with thanks the presence of all those who have attended in celebrating the World Food Day in Savaii. The Hon. Laauli Leuatea Polataivao Fosi encouraged the people of Samoa to take ownership of their agriculture and fisheries developments.

