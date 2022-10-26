Hon. La’auli Leuatea Polataivao Fosi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries’s Keynote Address for the World Food Day 2022

SAMOA, October 26 - (25th October 2022 @ 9.30 am, Salelologa Market, Savaii)

Reverend Poule’a Tonise, Methodist Church, Salogā – Salelologa,

Honourable Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly,

Honourable Ministers of Cabinet and Associate Ministers,

Members of the Diplomatic Corp,

Mr. Joseph Nyemah, FAO Sub-Regional Office Representative,

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen.

I have the honour and privilege to welcoming you all in celebrating this year’s World Food Day in Samoa. A United Nations international day celebrated annually worldwide to raise awareness of ongoing efforts to eliminate poverty, food insecurity and unhealthy diets.

The theme for this year’s World Food Day is, ““Leave no one behind” which emphasizes that a sustainable country is one where everyone counts. This year’s celebration is a timely reminder as the world’s access and availability of nutritious food is increasingly impeded by multiple challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, conflicts, climate change, rising prices and international tensions. Like all countries in the world, Samoa is experiencing multiple impacts of the challenges, which are causing social and economic hardship and uncertainties, and putting pressure on public health systems and food and nutrition security.

In this respect, it is imperative for Samoa to work together as a nation to address the multiple impacts and find solutions for the livelihood of our people. Our Government continues to promote investments in the agriculture and fisheries sector, in order to strengthen domestic food production through increasing on-farm productivity, improving fisheries resource and aquaculture management, import substitution and enhance market linkages of farmers and fishers.

Earlier this month, the FAO convened an Asia – Pacific Regional Symposium on Agrifood Systems Transformation hosted by the Government of Thailand. Samoa was pleased to be part of the symposium which encouraged multi-dimensional views and experiences for collective transformational actions. The common and most important agenda throughout the conference was the call for tangible actions. Actions to accelerate the transformation of our food systems since the impacts of the multiple crises may take longer to recover.

The theme of the Samoa Food Systems Pathway 2030 is, “transforming food systems for a resilient and healthy Samoa where no one is left behind”. It is an indication of the direction that we need to take together, to combat the issues we face. The World Food Day theme for 2022 states, “leave no one behind”. We cannot transform our situation if actions are only taken by a few people or a few communities. We must work together to provide a better future for our people through partnership with our farmers and fishers, development partners and all our stakeholders. Action has to be done collaboratively as a nation to achieve the results we need for Samoa.

Several research and development projects are implemented in the agriculture and fisheries sector, to support our farmers and fishers increase their production and productivity, through the application of various production technologies and digital initiatives, and addressing the vulnerabilities of agriculture, food and nutrition security due to the multiple challenges we are facing today. While it is through projects and technological advances that can support transformations, the true transformation needs to come from each and every one of us, to make a change in our food systems to achieve resilience and healthier diets for all, so that truly, no one is left behind.

At this juncture, I would like to acknowledge with great appreciation, all our development partners and donors, for without your continuous financial and technical support, we would not realize the fruition of our collective efforts, to make Samoa food and nutritionally secured.

Today, we are also launching 3 items as part of Samoa’s World Food Day celebration. Two of the launched reports were made possible with financial and technical assistance from our development partners. Firstly, the rebranding and localization of the 2 giant taro (taamu) varieties, from Ta’amu Toga to Ta’amu Samoa and the Ta’amu Niu Kini to Ta’amu Salafai. The rebranding is in-line with the drive to promote and diversify our exports under our slogan “Buy Samoan Made”.

Secondly, the Samoa Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy 2022 – 2032. This policy sets the fishery agenda for the Government, private sector, non- government organisations, donors, other stakeholders and partners with a clear vision for Samoan fisheries, and the course that will be steered to achieve its vision. The policy was developed with input from all key stakeholders through a comprehensive consultative process. This work was funded by the World Bank through our SAFPROM project.

Finally, the launch of the Citrus Export Plan. This plan will enable Samoa to successfully export citrus to New Zealand. It highlights all the necessary phytosanitary requirements and measures to be followed by all citrus exporters. Technical and financial support for the development of the export plan was funded by the Government of New Zealand through the Ministry of Primary Industries.

In closing, I would like to acknowledge all our stakeholders and development partners from the private sector, NGOs, donors, and regional and international organisations, for your continuous support towards our agriculture and fisheries initiatives and efforts. A special acknowledgement is extended to the FAO Sub-Regional Office for the Pacific, for the financial assistance, that has made this celebration a successful event.

Thank you & God Bless!

Susū i lau Susuga i le Tausi Matagaluega, lau Susuga Poule’a Tonise

Afio Lau Afioga i le Fofoga Fetalai ma le Sui Fofoga Fetalai o le Palemene,

Afifio o Sui Mamalu o le Kapeneta ma Minisita Lagolago

Afifio mai o a tatou pā’aga fa’avāomalo

Afio le Sui o le Ofisa a le FAO i le Pasefika i Samoa nei

Aemaise o le paia ma le mamalu o le au valaaulia

I le ava ma le fa’aaloalo e tatau ai, oute fa’atalofa ma ofo alofa atu ai i lo outou paia ma lo outou mamalu, afifio mai ma tatala mai a’ao, se’i o tatou patipatia fa’atasi le fa’amanatuina o le “Aso fa’apitoa mo taumafa o le lalolagi”. O se aso fa’amanatu ua fa’ailogaina e le lalolagi i tausaga ta’itasi, e fa’ataua ai le tete’e atu i le mativa ma le le tagolima i itu tau taumafa, aemaise taumafa e le talafeagai mo le fofoga taumafa.

O le sini autu o lenei fa’amoemoe e fa’apea; “Ia mautinoa e leai se isi e tu’ua”, o lo’o fa’amamafa ai se atunu’u gafataulimaina e aofia ai ona tagatanu’u uma. Ua talafeuga lenei aso fa’amanatu ma le tulaga ua i ai le ma’ale’ale i le tamaoaiga o le lalolagi, i le maua pea o taumafa paleni ma le talafeagai ona o le tele o lu’itau ua o tatou feagai nei. O nei lu’itau ua afua ona o a’afiaga o le fa’ama’i KOVITI-19, taua ma fevaevaea’iga i atunu’u tetele, suiga o le tau, ma le si’itia i le tau o le soifuaga. Ua molimauina lava le ofi malie mai o a’afiaga o nei lu’itau i si o tatou atunu’u. Ua a’afia le sologa lelei o agafeso’otai ma le tamaoaiga, fa’apea auaunaga ma galuega fa’atino tau i le Soifua Maloloina, ma ua lamatia ai ma le saogalemu ma le maua pea o taumafa mo Samoa.

O le ala lea e matua’i fa’atauaina ai le galulue so’oso’otau’au o o tatou tagata uma, ina ia mafai ona tatou tali atu i a’afiaga o lu’itau eseese mo le ola lelei o o tatou tagata. O le a fa’aauau pea ona fa’atino le pitolaau a le Malo, i le u’unaia lea o atina’e mo vaega ma’oti tau fa’atoaga ma faigafaiva. O ia atina’e e fa’amoemoe lea ina ia si’itia le atina’eina o fa’atoaga, pulea lelei o alamanuai mai i le gataifale, ogasami loloto ma vaimagalo, tu’uitiitia taumafa a’uina mai i fafo, ma unaia feso’ota’iga i le va o faifa’atoaga, aufaifaiva ma maketi talafeagai.

I le amataga o le masina nei, sa fa’atautaia ai e le FAO se fonotaga mo le itu lagi a Asia ma le Pasefika i faiga ma suiga talafeagai mo itu tau taumafa mai i le atina’eina, gaosiina ma le fa’atauina poo le tu’uina atu mo le fofoga taumafa. Na maua le avanoa o Samoa e fa’asoa ai i mataupu na talanoaina i le fonotaga fa’apea ana galuega fa’agasolo mo le fa’atinoina. O le sini autu na taula’i i ai le vaai a le au usu fono, o le taua ma moomia tele o le tino mai o ni fa’atinoga. Aemaise lava i fa’atinoga e suia ai le atina’e ma le gaosia o taumafa e fa’alagolago i ai atunu’u, aua e le ma iloa le umi o a’afiaga o lu’itau o lo’o feagai nei ma le lalolagi.

O le sini autu mo le “Ta’iala mo Vaega Eseese o Taumafa i Samoa 2030”, o le faia o ni suiga lelei mo le fa’agasologa o vaega eseese o taumafa i auala talafeagai, e tali atu ai i suiga o le tau, le soifua maloloina lelei o tagata, ma ia mautinoa e leai se isi e tuua. O lo’o sosolo fa’atasi lava manulauti o lea ta’iala ma le sini autu o le fa’amoemoe o lenei aso, “ia mautinoa e leai se isi e tu’ua”. A’e ia tatou manatua fo’i, o galuega fa’atino mo suiga talafeagai e mo’omia ai la tatou galulue fa’atasi. O le galuega fai fa’atasi a tatou faifa’atoaga, ‘autautai, pa’aga mo atina’e ma le lautele o tagataanu’u o Samoa.

O le vaitau tonu lenei ua iloga ai ona toe fo’i tagata Samoa e galueaina laueleele ma gataifale, ona o le ūna’i ma le fa’amalosi’au pea a le Matagaluega o Fa’atoaga ma Faigā Faiva, e auala mai i polokalame fesoasoani eseese ina ia saogalemu ma mau taumafa pea Samoa. O nei polokalame fesoasoani ma polōketi eseese o lo’o faamanuiaina ai pea Samoa, e auala mai lea i a tatou pa’āga fa’avaomalō mai fafo. Ma ua loa tausaga o fesoasoani mai pea nei pa’aga i le atina’eina o Samoa i so’o se vaega o lona tamāoaiga.

E lē fa’aitiitia fo’i le agaga o le fa’afetai i le galuega fitā o lo’o fa’atinoina e pa’aga uma o le Vaega Ma’oti o Fa’atoaga ma Faigā Faiva. I kamupani ma fa’alāpotopotoga tūma’oti, oa tatou pa’aga fa’avā o mālō, faapea a tatou pa’aga mai le Pasefika atoa. O la outou galuega faifai pea, o lea ua molimauina ai le si’ita o le tulaga o a tatou atina’e tau fa’ato’aga ma faigā faiva. E lē gata i fesoasoani tau seleni, ae sili ona taua o tōmai ma agava’a o lo’o sasa’aina mai aua le fa’aleleia pea o auaunaga mo’omia e faifa’atoaga ma le au tautai. O nei galuega fa’atino, o lo’o mautinoa ai le mau taumafa pea o Samoa, faapea le malupuipuia o a tatou mea taumafa mai fa’ama’i e ono a’afia ai.

Mālō le galulue, mālō le fai o le faiva!

O le aso foi, o le a fa’alauiloa ai ni galuega se 3 na tapenaina e le Vaega Mao’ti tau fa’atoaga ma faigafaiva ma na fa’atupeina e nisi o ana pa’aga masani. Ou’te fiafia e fa’ailoa atu ua suia aloaia nei le fa’aigoaina o le Ta’amu Toga i le Ta’amu Samoa, ma le Ta’amu Niu Kini ua suia i le Ta’amu Salafai. O ia suiga ua o gatasi ma taumafaiga a si o tatou atunu’u mo le ‘auina atu o ta’amu ma isi oloa mo maketi i fafo, i lalo o le anavatau “Fa’atau Oloa a Samoa” (Buy Samoan Made).

O le faigafa’avae a le Matagaluega o Fa’atoaga ma Faigafaiva mo Figota ma I’a o le Sami ma Vaimagalo 2022 – 2032, ua fa’alauiloaina nei. O lenei faigafa’avae, o le a avea ma ta’iala mo galuega fa’atino ma fuafuaga alualu mamao, mo le una’ia ma le atina’eina o faigafaiva i le sami ma vaimagalo. O lenei faigafa’avae na mafai ona tu’ufa’atasia ina ua maea iloiloga, fa’atalatalanoaga ma fonotaga ma pa’aga uma a le vaega o faigafaiva. Na fa’atupeina lenei galuega e le Faletupe o le Lalolagi e tauala mai i se tasi o Poloketi a le Matagaluega, le SAFPROM.

O le fa’alauiloa mulimuli, o le Fuafuaga ua Fa’ata’atia mo le Auina atu o Tipolo mo Maketi i Fafo. O lenei fuafuaga o le a avea ma ta’iala mo le auina atu o a tatou tipolo mo maketi i Niu Sila. O lo’o fa’ailoa manino ai vaega taua e tatau ona mulimuli ta’ia e i latou o lo’o fuafua e maketiina atu nei oloa mo Niu Sila. Sa fa’atupeina lenei galuega e le Malo o Niu Sila e ala mai i lana Matagaluega o Alamanuia Muamua.

A’o le’i fa’ai’uina se fa’amatalaga i lenei itulā, e momoli le fa’afetai ma le fa’amalo i a tatou pa’aga tau atina’e, i le tele o fesoasoani ua ala mai i polokalame ma poloketi eseese mo le atina’e o fa’atoaga ma faigafaiva i Samoa. E faapitoa lava se fa’afetai tele i le Ofisa autū o le FAO i le Pasefika i Samoa nei. O la outou fesoasoani ua mafai ai ona fa’atinoina lenei fa’amoemoe ma le manuia.

Soifua ma ia manuia!