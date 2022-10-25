Training of Assistant Returning Officers for Choiseul Province Concludes

This evening we successfully concluded the training for 16 Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) for the upcoming Provincial Assembly Elections for Choiseul Province.

The 2 days training program kicked off yesterday.

All AROs have been given insights to the election processes and their responsibilities to administrate the elections.

Closing the training this evening, our Acting Chief Electoral Officer acknowledges the full participation of the AROs to the 2 days of training, a shown commitment by these officers towards the importance of their work.

“Let me also remind you all again that as senior election officers, we have a duty to commit to in overseeing the elections for our people in Lauru, your efforts and time in the trainings are an already shown commitment by yourselves and so we have the trust and confidence in all of you to serve, and serve well our people as we begin the election process, eventually going to polls in December” Mr. Bosoboe elaborated.

He adds, “we only have a couple of weeks ahead before nomination of candidates will begin and so the training is not only timely but should equip you with the resources and shared knowledge you need to carry out your duties effectively”.

In response, a senior representative on behalf of the AROs, Mr.Christopher Makoni highlights that as a team, teamwork is vital to our work.

“I urge all AROs to work as a team and collectively work towards a common goal, that is to prepare and administrate the elections to the best of our abilities and for our people of Lauru. We will achieve this if we as a team of AROs can put our efforts together delivering the elections”. Mr. Makoni emphasised.

The Acting CEO also acknowledges the support of the Provincial Administration towards the training, the efforts of his team of trainers for delivering the 2 days of training and wish all the AROs a successful conduct of the elections.

Solomon Islands Electoral Commission would also like to continually acknowledge support from the Solomon Islands Government, UNDP Solomon Islands and the Australian Government through our SECSIP Project for supporting the trainings. “Tagio tumas..”

-SIEO Press