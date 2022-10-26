*Update* St. Albans Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A2006054
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Robert J. Van Woert
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/24/2022 at 1727 hours
STREET: VT RT 105 / Woods Hill Rd
TOWN: Sheldon
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Mary Sylvester
AGE: 58
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Camry
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant damage to front of vehicle
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Robbin Greene
AGE: 61
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Acadia
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant damage to rear of vehicle
INJURIES: Minor
Update:The passenger from the crash was wearing their seatbelt and at the time of the incident was identified as Joyce Weld. Weld is 80 years of age and is still in critical condition.
SUMMARY OF CRASH
On the above date and time Vermont State Police Dispatch was notified of a motor vehicle crash involving two motor vehicles near the intersection of VT RT 105 and Woods Hill Rd in Sheldon, VT. Troopers from the Vermont State Police along with Fire and EMS responded to the scene. Upon investigation it was discovered that Operator #1 was traveling eastbound on VT RT 105 at approximately 45mph. Operator #2 was stopped at the intersection of VT RT 105 and Woods Hill Rd waiting to make a left turn. While Operator #2 was waiting for oncoming traffic to pass they were impacted in the rear by Vehicle #1. Operator #1 attempted to avoid Vehicle #2 but was unsuccessful. Operator #2 sustained minor injuries and was brought to Northwestern Medical Center. It should be noted that a passenger in Vehicle #1 sustained serious injuries during the crash and has been transported to UVM Medical Center for further treatment. The passenger is currently in critical condition.
Trooper Robert J. Van Woert
Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, Vermont 05478
P: 802-524-5993
F: 802-527-1150
Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov
Sent: Monday, October 24, 2022 11:20 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Albans Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash
