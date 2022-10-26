Update* St. Albans Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A2006054

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Robert J. Van Woert

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10/24/2022 at 1727 hours

STREET: VT RT 105 / Woods Hill Rd

TOWN: Sheldon

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Mary Sylvester

AGE: 58

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant damage to front of vehicle

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Robbin Greene

AGE: 61

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Acadia

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant damage to rear of vehicle

INJURIES: Minor

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time Vermont State Police Dispatch was notified of a motor vehicle crash involving two motor vehicles near the intersection of VT RT 105 and Woods Hill Rd in Sheldon, VT. Troopers from the Vermont State Police along with Fire and EMS responded to the scene. Upon investigation it was discovered that Operator #1 was traveling eastbound on VT RT 105 at approximately 45mph. Operator #2 was stopped at the intersection of VT RT 105 and Woods Hill Rd waiting to make a left turn. While Operator #2 was waiting for oncoming traffic to pass they were impacted in the rear by Vehicle #1. Operator #1 attempted to avoid Vehicle #2 but was unsuccessful. Operator #2 sustained minor injuries and was brought to Northwestern Medical Center. It should be noted that a passenger in Vehicle #1 sustained serious injuries during the crash and has been transported to UVM Medical Center for further treatment. The passenger is currently in critical condition.