*Update* St. Albans Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

  

NEWS RELEASE  

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH  

  

CASE#: 22A2006054 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Robert J. Van Woert  

STATION: St. Albans 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993  

  

DATE/TIME: 10/24/2022 at 1727 hours  

STREET: VT RT 105 / Woods Hill Rd  

TOWN: Sheldon 

WEATHER: Clear  

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry  

  

VEHICLE #1   

OPERATOR: Mary Sylvester 

AGE: 58 

SEAT BELT? Yes  

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT  

  

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015 

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota 

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant damage to front of vehicle   

INJURIES: None  

  

VEHICLE #2  

OPERATOR: Robbin Greene 

AGE:  61 

SEAT BELT? Yes 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT 

  

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018 

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC      

VEHICLE MODEL: Acadia 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant damage to rear of vehicle 

INJURIES: Minor 

  


Update: 

The passenger from the crash was wearing their seatbelt and at the time of the incident was identified as Joyce Weld. Weld is 80 years of age and is still in critical condition. 


SUMMARY OF CRASH

On the above date and time Vermont State Police Dispatch was notified of a motor vehicle crash involving two motor vehicles near the intersection of VT RT 105 and Woods Hill Rd in Sheldon, VT. Troopers from the Vermont State Police along with Fire and EMS responded to the scene. Upon investigation it was discovered that Operator #1 was traveling eastbound on VT RT 105 at approximately 45mph. Operator #2 was stopped at the intersection of VT RT 105 and Woods Hill Rd waiting to make a left turn. While Operator #2 was waiting for oncoming traffic to pass they were impacted in the rear by Vehicle #1. Operator #1 attempted to avoid Vehicle #2 but was unsuccessful. Operator #2 sustained minor injuries and was brought to Northwestern Medical Center. It should be noted that a passenger in Vehicle #1 sustained serious injuries during the crash and has been transported to UVM Medical Center for further treatment. The passenger is currently in critical condition.  

 


Trooper Robert J. Van Woert 

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks 

140 Fisher Pond Road 

St. Albans, Vermont 05478 

P: 802-524-5993 

F: 802-527-1150 

Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov 


From: Van Woert, Robert via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Monday, October 24, 2022 11:20 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Albans Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash

 

