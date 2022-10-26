St. Albans Barracks/ Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2006087

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10/25/2022 at approximately 1951 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 SB MM 103, Georgia VT

VIOLATION: Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Tyler Mcdonald

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/25/2022 at approximately 1951 hours, The Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement in the location of I 89 near MM 103 in the town of Georgia. The speed limit on this section of I 89 is 65 mph. Troopers observed a white Subaru WRX traveling SB at a speed of 101 mph via radar. Troopers attempted to catch up to the Subaru but visually observed the vehicle to be accelerating faster. It took approximately 6 miles for Troopers to catch up to the Subaru before it exited the Interstate in the location of exit 17. Once the Subaru was finally located on the off ramp of exit 17, emergency lights were activated to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle ultimately stopped on Rt 2 in the town of Colchester after traveling speeds in excess of 130 mph which is 65 mph above the posted speed limit.

The operator was identified as Tyler Mcdonald (22) of St. Albans.

Mcdonald was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above listed offenses.

Mcdonald was later mailed a VCVC under Title 23 VSA 1004: $530, 2 points.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/2022 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov