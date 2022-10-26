Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,003 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 278,675 in the last 365 days.

DLIR Hosts In-Person Hiring Fair at Keehi Lagoon

Posted on Oct 25, 2022 in News

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

DAVID Y. IGE
GOVERNOR

ANNE PERREIRA-EUSTAQUIO
DIRECTOR

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
October 24, 2022

DLIR HOSTS IN-PERSON HIRING FAIR AT KE EHI LAGOON

Priority of Service for Veterans & Eligible Spouses

HONOLULU — The Hawai’i State Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) today announced, in partnership with Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial, an in-person job fair on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial. The fair is open to military veterans and eligible spouses from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Today’s labor market has given workers more choice as the unemployment rate is relatively low with high employer demand,” said Maricar Pilotin-Freitas, Workforce Development Administrator.” “Offering a dedicated slot for veterans and eligible spouses is in line with a key priority of the U.S. Department of Labor for the public workforce system.”

Job seekers who attend will get an opportunity to speak with prospective employers and gather employment information directly from representatives in financial services, health care, government, manufacturing, and other industrial sectors. Job seekers will also have the opportunity to connect with registered apprenticeship programs. Individuals attending the fair are encouraged to come professionally dressed with copies of their current resumes.

For more information about this Hiring Fair please contact Ramon Ruiz at 808-832-1990 or [email protected].

For more information on registered apprenticeship go to: https://labor.hawaii.gov/wdd/how-do-i-join-an-apprenticeship/

This event is 100% funded by multiple grants from the Employment and Training Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor, the sum of which is $1,518,263 for O’ahu.

Equal Opportunity Employer/Program
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
TDD/TTY Dial 711 then ask for (808) 586-8866

# # #

View DLIR news releases:
http://labor.hawaii.gov/blog/category/news/

 

 

Media Contact:
Bill Kunstman
Ka `Oihana Pono Limahana
Department of Labor and Industrial Relations
(808) 586-8845
[email protected]
http://labor.hawaii.gov

You just read:

DLIR Hosts In-Person Hiring Fair at Keehi Lagoon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.