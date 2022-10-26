DLIR Hosts In-Person Hiring Fair at Keehi Lagoon

Posted on Oct 25, 2022 in News

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

DAVID Y. IGE

GOVERNOR

ANNE PERREIRA-EUSTAQUIO

DIRECTOR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 24, 2022

DLIR HOSTS IN-PERSON HIRING FAIR AT KE ‘EHI LAGOON

Priority of Service for Veterans & Eligible Spouses

HONOLULU — The Hawai’i State Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) today announced, in partnership with Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial, an in-person job fair on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial. The fair is open to military veterans and eligible spouses from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Today’s labor market has given workers more choice as the unemployment rate is relatively low with high employer demand,” said Maricar Pilotin-Freitas, Workforce Development Administrator.” “Offering a dedicated slot for veterans and eligible spouses is in line with a key priority of the U.S. Department of Labor for the public workforce system.”

Job seekers who attend will get an opportunity to speak with prospective employers and gather employment information directly from representatives in financial services, health care, government, manufacturing, and other industrial sectors. Job seekers will also have the opportunity to connect with registered apprenticeship programs. Individuals attending the fair are encouraged to come professionally dressed with copies of their current resumes.

For more information about this Hiring Fair please contact Ramon Ruiz at 808-832-1990 or [email protected].

For more information on registered apprenticeship go to: https://labor.hawaii.gov/wdd/how-do-i-join-an-apprenticeship/

This event is 100% funded by multiple grants from the Employment and Training Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor, the sum of which is $1,518,263 for O’ahu.

