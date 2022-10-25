Post Session Report :: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

HB 103, PN 3500 (Schmitt) – The bill amends Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) by amending section 2702.1, “assault of law enforcement officer.” An individual is guilty of a felony of the third degree if the person intentionally or knowingly causes or attempts to cause a law enforcement officer, while in the performance of duty and with knowledge that the victim is a law enforcement officer, to come into contact with blood, seminal fluid, saliva, urine, or feces by throwing tossing, spitting or expelling the fluid or material.

Amendment A05737 (Santarsiero) – This amendment changes the penalty grade for an offense under section 2702.1(a)(2) from a felony of the third degree to a misdemeanor of the second degree.

Sen. Ward motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 28-21.

Amendment A05784 (Kearney) – This amendment adds two additional paragraphs to section 2702.1 (Assault of law enforcement officer) relating to assaults on law enforcement that occur during an insurrection and provides additional penalties for these offenses. The new paragraph 2702.1(a)(4) makes it a misdemeanor of the second degree for an individual to participate in an insurrection that results in bodily injury to a law enforcement officer. The new paragraph 2702.1(a)(5) makes it a felony of a second degree if an individual participating in an insurrection is directly responsible for bodily injury to a law enforcement officer. The amendment provides additional penalties for individuals who commit offenses under the section 2702.1. Individuals who commit offenses under 2702.1(a)(4) or (5) would be prohibited from holding public office. Additionally, all offenses under 2702.1 (relating to assault of law enforcement officer) would be added to the list of offenses under section 6105 (b), which bars certain criminal offenders from owning or possessing a firearm. Finally, the amendment adds a definition of “insurrection” to section 2702.1(c).

Sen. Ward motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 28-21.

Amendment A05840 (Haywood) – This amendment creates a new section within Title 18 to provide for enhanced sentences for individuals who threaten judges. Specifically, the amendment will provide for a felony misdemeanor of the first degree for anyone who threatens or intimidates by word or conduct to cause bodily injury to a judge, while in the performance of duty and with knowledge that the victim is a judge. A second or subsequent offense would constitute a felony of the third degree.

Sen. Ward motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 28-21. A vote of 43-6 was recorded on the bill.

HB 140, PN 3333 (Maloney) – The bill allows for parking-protected bicycle lanes between the curb and parking lane by authorizing vehicles to park within 12 inches of a buffer area between the bicycle lane and parking lane, along with additional planning requirements and directs the Attorney General to appoint a special prosecutor to oversee SEPTA.

Amendment A05837 (Langerholc) – Amendment strengthens language to the special prosecutor eligibility requirement for SEPTA.

Establishes the Special Prosecutor Panel consisting of one Superior Court Judge and two judges, including senior judges, of the Courts of Common Pleas of the Commonwealth. The Special Prosecutor Panel is drawn by lot.

Directs the Special Prosecutor Panel to appoint a Special Prosecutor, within 30 days, to investigate and institute criminal proceedings for a violation of the laws of this Commonwealth occurring within SEPTA. The Special Prosecutor shall meet the eligibility requirements outlined in the legislation.

Requires the County of the First Class to reimburse the Special Prosecutor and the Office of the Attorney General for any expenses incurred.

Prohibits the Commonwealth from reimbursing the County of the First Class for the salary of the District Attorney of the First Class for the time in which the Special Prosecutor is appointed.

The amendment passed by a vote of 28-21, and the bill went over in its order as amended.

Sen. Costa moved to reconsider vote HB received 3rd Consideration failed 21-28. A vote of 28-21 was recorded.

HB 324, PN 298 (White) – The bill amends the First Class City Business Tax Reform Act to allow businesses conducting their operations within the City of Philadelphia to use any net losses incurred by the business against their Income and Receipts Tax, previously known as the business privilege tax. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 397, PN 371 (Owlett) – Amends Title 35 (Health and Safety) in incentives for municipal volunteers of fire companies and nonprofit emergency medical services agencies to expand the process for a municipality for to reject or appeal a tax credit.

Amendment A05826 (Stefano) – Maintain the underlying provisions of the bill to permit counties, school districts and municipalities to adopt Tax Credits for First Responders via Resolution (in addition to Ordinances).

Extend the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund until July 1, 2029 (sunsets July 1, 2024).

Establish a Fireworks Safety Education Program within the Office of State Fire Commissioner.

Require the State Fire Commissioner to establish a Fire Course Registry – so all courses taken by a firefighter are maintained by the State.

Establish a Capital Grant Program for Municipal Fire Companies. Establish a Capital Grant Program for Emergency Services Companies (Volunteer Fire/EMS).

Distribute funding to the State Fire Commissioner for Online Fire Training.

Establish a Program to reimburse FBI accredited Bomb Squads for costs associated with the removal, storage or disposal of consumer fireworks, display fireworks or combustibles.

Extend the deadline for the State Fire Advisory Board’s Report on the State Fire Relief Funding Formula until December 31, 2023 (currently November 30, 2022).

Change the Fire & EMS Grant Program by increasing to 20 years (from 10 years) the amount of time that a merged fire company, merged EMS agency, or combination of merged fire company or EMS agency can receive an enhanced grant. It would also increase to $20,000 the maximum Grant for a Fire company (currently $15,000). It would increase the maximum Grant for an EMS agency to $15,000 (currently $10,000).

Establish a Tuition & Loan Assistance Program for Active Volunteer Fire & EMS.

Establish a program for Recruitment, Training and Retention.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order.

SB 822, PN 1001 (Phillips-Hill) – This legislation allows Pennsylvania’s private and not-for-profit museums and historical societies to establish title to property that has been donated or left with them after a loan period has terminated and the lender could not be found. This legislation will allow more efficient use of museum funds and assist museums in conserving, displaying and, when necessary, ethically disposing of abandoned, unclaimed or unsolicited property. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 987, PN 1000 (Hennessey) – The bill amends Title 75 (Vehicles), in licensing of drivers, further providing for suspension of operating privileges, creating a process by which drivers currently serving or waiting to serve license suspensions may restore their driving privileges for suspensions resulting from violations covered by Act 95 of 2018 and the violations were committed prior to Act 95. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1317, PN 1927 (Browne) – Establishes an Indigent Defense Advisory Committee and an Indigent Defense Grant Program within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

Amendment A05695 (Browne) – The amendment:

Adds the Executive Director of the Juvenile Court Judges Commission as an ex officio member;

Adds Public Defender from a 5th, 6th 7th or 8th class county to the Committee,

Clarifies the judge appointments may also include juvenile court judges as well as those routinely presiding over criminal cases: and

Makes other technical changes.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order.

HB 1486, PN 3315 (O’neal) – The bill creates a “Blue Star Family” specialty license plate. An applicant for this specialty plate must certify that they are a family member of an active-duty service member.

Amendment A05855 (Robinson) – The amendment:

Creates an Afghanistan and Iraq veterans plate.

Authorizes registration plate frames (and bans tinted plate covers). (PA Superior Court Decision).

Requires the Turnpike commission to provide notice for v-toll violations, generate an annual report on toll revenue, conduct a study on third-party toll collection and strengthen penalties for scofflaws by reducing failure to pay tolls violations from (6) to (4) and reducing the outstanding amount of unpaid tolls from $500 to $250, and

Provides for $5 contributions when renewing online a driver’s license, photo ID or vehicle registration for the prevention of child abuse and neglect.

The amendment passed by a vote of 46-3.

Amendment A05717 (Committa) – The amendment adds the Pollinator Conservation Registration Plate to the list of special motor vehicle registrations plates and creates a Pollinator Habitat Program Fund. The specialty plate is available for use on passenger cars, motor homes, trailers or trucks with a gross vehicle weight not exceeding 14,000 pounds. The fee for this plate is $38 in addition to the regular registration fee and $25 of the fee is dedicated to the habitat program fund.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended.

HB 1546, PN 3569 (Farry) – Amends Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) to provide for confidentiality of personal information for public safety officials and for providing penalties when the address or telephone number of a public safety official or their family member is provided to a third party that has the intention to harm the public safety official. A vote of 47-2 was recorded.

HB 1630, PN 1806 (Fritz) – The bill amends the Human Services Code to allow the Department of the Auditor General to conduct full scale audits and reviews of Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) that subcontract with Medicaid Managed Care Organizations (MA-MCOs).

Amendment A05829 (Brooks) – The amendment repeals regulations related to:

1) Non coverage of certain outpatient psychiatric services and clinic visits and evaluations.

2) The requirement of face-to-face supervision of staff by a director or psychiatric rehabilitation specialist.

3) Limitations on payments for prescriptions to a 34-day supply or 100 units, whichever is greater.

4) Certain Home Health Agency Services regulations relating to miscellaneous payments to the extent the Federal law allows.

The amendment provides the newly added section is effective immediately while the reminder of the bill remains effective in 60 days.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote.

Amendment A5852 (Fontana) – The amendment establishes the Carbon Monoxide Alarm Standards in Child Care Facilities Act providing for requirement of carbon monoxide detectors in child care facilities if the facility uses a fossil-fuel burning heater or appliance or has an attached garage.

Sen. Gordner motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 28-21

and the bill was re-referred to the Appropriations Committee.

HB 2525, PN 3586 (Kaufer) – The amends Title 18 Pa.C.S. Chapter 91 known as the Criminal History Record Information Act (CHRIA) by granting access to criminal investigation case files to crime victims who are pursuing a civil action related to the same facts and circumstances as the criminal investigation. A vote of 48-1 was recorded.

SR 352, PN 1964 (Brooks) – The resolution directs the Joint State Government Commission to study and issue a report on the specific data, calculations and mechanisms that the Department of Human Services utilizes to determine the amount of Medical Assistance capitation funding that is ultimately paid to drug and alcohol addiction treatment providers. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 1731, PN 2953 (Mizgorski) – The bill would creates an advisory committee within the Joint State Government Commission to research best practices, recommend policy, and promote greater involvement by fathers across the Commonwealth. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 1829, PN 2072 (Ecker) – This legislation would amend the Child Labor Act to permanently suspend the requirement for minors seeking a work permit to sign the permit in the presence of the issuing officer and also allow the issuing officer to conduct the examination portion of the application via video conferencing software. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 2458, PN 2981 (White) – Establishes a task force to study making the Port of Philadelphia an export terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Amendment A05819 (Muth) – The amendment adds six members to the Philadelphia LNG Export Task Force created in the bill as follows.

The Director of the City of Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health’s Environmental Health Services

A physician specializing in pediatrics, preventive medicine and environmental health

An individual representing an environmental advocacy organization

An individual representing a hazardous materials response team serving the Port of Philadelphia area

Two individuals who are residents of the Port of Philadelphia area

The members are appointed to the task force by a joint agreement between the Pro Temp and Speaker on a collective of individuals that are submitted to the governor for his final selection and appointment.

Sen. Gordner motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 28-21. A vote of 37-12 was recorded on the bill.

HB 2800, PN 3436 (Hickernell) – This legislation amends Section 13.5(a)(3) and (a)(4) of the Medical Practice Act to provide that an applicant for licensure must fulfill all education, training and examinations that are required for certification by a prosthetic, orthotic, pedorthists or orthotic fitting credentialing association that is recognized by the Institute for Credentialing Excellence, accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies, or approved by the State Board of Medicine (board). A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 736, PN 1938 (Langerholc) – An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in registration of vehicles, further providing for use of farm vehicle plates. A vote of 33-16 was recorded.

HB 1988, PN 3592 (Owlett) – The bill amends Titles 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 53 (Municipalities Generally) concerning the definition of law enforcement officers that are required to be trained for taking and retaining of investigative audio and visual recordings and for requiring MPOETC training for PASSHE police officers. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 2079, PN 3127 (Delozier) – The bill amends the Construction Code Act by allowing for the use of refrigerants as permitted by the Environmental Protection Agency. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 2633, PN 3593 (Topper) – An Act amending Title 5 (Athletics and Sports) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, extensively revising the Uniform Athlete Agents Act; making repeals; and making an editorial change. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.