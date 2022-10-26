Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Israeli President Herzog

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with President Isaac Herzog in Washington, D.C. The Secretary and President Herzog reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Israel bilateral relationship and discussed shared security concerns, including Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine and Iran’s malign influence in the region. The Secretary congratulated President Herzog on the forthcoming conclusion of the historic agreement resolving the maritime boundary dispute between Israel and Lebanon, mediated by the United States. They also discussed opportunities to expand and deepen Israel’s relations with Arab states, as well as the continuing unprecedented work of the Negev Forum. He underscored U.S concern over current heightened tensions, violence, and loss of both Israeli and Palestinian lives in the West Bank, and emphasized the need for all the parties to urgently de-escalate the situation.