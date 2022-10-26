Media advisory - Minister Champagne to hold media availability on competitiveness in the telecommunications sector
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will hold a media availability on competitiveness in the telecommunications sector.
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
|
Time:
|
5:30 PM
|
Location:
|
Parliament of Canada
|
|
West Block, Foyer, 3rd Floor
|
|
Ottawa, Ontario
