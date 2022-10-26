Media advisory - Minister Champagne to hold media availability on competitiveness in the telecommunications sector

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will hold a media availability on competitiveness in the telecommunications sector.

Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022 Time: 5:30 PM Location: Parliament of Canada

West Block, Foyer, 3rd Floor

Ottawa, Ontario

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada