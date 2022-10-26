Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,009 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 278,679 in the last 365 days.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds CLR, AKUS, LFG, and ECOM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Continental Resources, Inc. CLR

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Continental Resources, Inc. CLR, in connection with the proposed merger of CLR with Omega Acquisition, Inc., via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CLR shareholders will receive $74.28 in cash for each share of CLR common stock owned. If you own CLR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/clr

Akouos, Inc. AKUS

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Akouos, Inc. AKUS, in connection with the proposed tender offer for AKUS by Eli Lilly and Company. Under the tender offer, AKUS shareholders will receive $12.50 in cash, plus one contingent value right ("CVR") of up to $3.00 per share for each share of AKUS common stock owned. If you own AKUS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/akus

Archaea Energy Inc. LFG

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Archaea Energy Inc. LFG in connection with the proposed acquisition of LFG by BP p.l.c. BP. Under the terms of the merger agreement, LFG shareholders will receive $26.00 in cash for each share of LFG common stock owned. If you own LFG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lfg

ChannelAdvisor Corporation ECOM

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ChannelAdvisor Corporation ECOM in connection with the proposed acquisition of ECOM by CommerceHub. Under the terms of the merger agreement ECOM shareholders will receive $23.10 in cash for each share of ECOM common stock owned. If you own ECOM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ecom

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-clr-akus-lfg-and-ecom-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301659207.html

SOURCE Weiss Law

You just read:

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds CLR, AKUS, LFG, and ECOM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.