New Poll from EWTN News and RealClear Opinion Research Shows Broad Republican Support Among Likely Catholic Swing State Voters

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EWTN News and RealClear Opinion Research have partnered to conduct a deep-dive poll on Catholic voters' attitudes in key swing states ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

In this poll, the third of three in a series, Catholic voters were asked about their views on President Biden, their respective Senate and Gubernatorial races, and the top issues which they are focused on. Across the board, respondents expressed deep concerns over the economy and strong disapproval of President Biden's job performance.

A strong majority of voters in each state listed "Economy, jobs, inflation, rising interest rates" as their top concern. Similarly, strong majorities of Catholic voters in each state disapprove of President Biden's job performance and support limiting abortion to 15 weeks of pregnancy.

In each state, a majority of likely Catholic voters support the Republican candidates for Senate and Governor, with the exception of Pennsylvania, where 50.8% of Catholic likely voters support gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro.

Some key highlights from the poll:

Pennsylvania

60.6% of Catholic voters consider "economy, jobs, inflation, rising interest rates" the most important issue facing the country today.

50.8% of Catholic voters support Josh Shapiro (D) for governor, while 44.5% expressed support for Doug Mastriano (R).

(D) for governor, while 44.5% expressed support for (R). 50.7% of Catholic voters support Mehmet Oz (R) for Pennsylvania Senate, while 45.2% support John Fetterman (D).

(R) for Senate, while 45.2% support (D). 39.3% of Catholic voters approve or strongly approve of President Biden's job performance, while 56.5% of Catholic voters disapprove or "strongly disapprove."

70.4% of Catholic voters support limiting abortion to 15-weeks or earlier. 19% of Catholic voters support legalizing abortion through all 9 months of pregnancy.

Arizona

58.5%% of Catholic voters consider "economy, jobs, inflation, rising interest rates" the most important issue facing the country today.

52.5% of Catholic voters support Kari Lake (R) for Governor, while 46.9% expressed support for Katie Hobbs (D).

(R) for Governor, while 46.9% expressed support for (D). 51.4% of Catholic voters support Blake Masters (R) for Senate, while 46.3% support Mark Kelly (D).

(R) for Senate, while 46.3% support (D). 39.5% of Catholic voters approve or strongly approve of President Biden's job performance, while 58.5% of Catholic voters disapprove or "strongly disapprove."



69.2% of Catholic voters support limiting abortion to 15-weeks or earlier. 17.4% of Catholic voters support legalizing abortion through all 9 months of pregnancy.

Ohio

59.8% of Catholic voters consider "economy, jobs, inflation, rising interest rates" the most important issue facing the country today.

61.3% of Catholic voters support Mike DeWine (R) for governor, while 34.4% expressed support for Nan Whaley (D).

(R) for governor, while 34.4% expressed support for (D). 55.5% of Catholic voters support JD Vance (R) for Senate, while 41% support Tim Ryan (D).

(D). 33.6% of Catholic voters approve or strongly approve of President Biden's job performance, while 62.4% of Catholic voters disapprove or "strongly disapprove."

72.4% of Catholic voters support limiting abortion to 15-weeks or earlier. 17.4% of Catholic voters support legalizing abortion through all 9 months of pregnancy.

Georgia

67.1% of Catholic voters consider "economy, jobs, inflation, rising interest rates" the most important issue facing the country today.

67.1% of Catholic voters support Brian Kemp (R) for governor, while 31.1% expressed support for Stacey Abrams (D).

(R) for governor, while 31.1% expressed support for (D). 64.7% of Catholic voters support Herschel Walker (R) for Senate, while 32.7% support Raphael Warnock (D).

(R) for Senate, while 32.7% support (D). 29.9% of Catholic voters approve or strongly approve of President Biden's job performance, while 68.5% of Catholic voters disapprove or "strongly disapprove."

78% of Catholic voters support limiting abortion to 15-weeks or earlier. 16% of Catholic voters support legalizing abortion through all 9 months of pregnancy.

Nevada

64.3% of Catholic voters consider "economy, jobs, inflation, rising interest rates" the most important issue facing the country today.

55.6% of Catholic voters support Joe Lombardo (R) for Governor, while 34.2% expressed support for Steve Sisolak (D).

(D). 56.7% of Catholic voters support Adam Laxalt (R) for Senate, while 36.4% support Catherine Cortez Masto (D).

(R) for Senate, while 36.4% support (D). 63.3% of Catholic voters disapprove or "strongly disapprove" of President Biden's job performance, while 33% of Catholic voters approve or "strongly approve."

69% of Catholic voters support limiting abortion to 15-weeks or earlier. 22.3% of Catholic voters support legalizing abortion through all 9 months of pregnancy.

Florida

67.6% of Catholic voters consider "economy, jobs, inflation, rising interest rates" the most important issue facing the country today.

61.4% of Catholic voters support Ron DeSantis (R) or governor, while 34.5% expressed support for Charlie Crist (D).

(R) or governor, while 34.5% expressed support for (D). 59.1% of Catholic voters support Marco Rubio (R) for Senate, while 36.9% support Val Demings (D).

(R) for Senate, while 36.9% support (D). 35.9% of Catholic voters approve or strongly approve of President Biden's job performance, while 61.4% of Catholic voters disapprove or "strongly disapprove."

74.6% of Catholic voters support limiting abortion to 15-weeks or earlier. 17.5% of Catholic voters support legalizing abortion through all 9 months of pregnancy.

"As we approach the final weeks of the 2022 midterm elections, the views of Catholic voters in these pivotal six swing states are coming more into focus," said Dr. Matthew Bunson, Executive Editor of EWTN News. "Not only does the EWTN/Real Clear Opinion Research poll show general dissatisfaction with President Biden which appears to be influencing each state's respective Senate and Gubernatorial races, but it shows that the main issue driving Catholic voters are, by and large, related to the economic uncertainty so many are experiencing. It's also clear that measures to protect the unborn are very popular among likely Catholic voters, especially when compared with those who say that abortion should be legal throughout all 9 months of pregnancy."

METHODOLOGY

From October 14 to October 18, RealClear Opinion Research conducted polls of Catholics in six states who are registered and say they are likely to vote in the midterm elections in the United States. Respondents were contacted online, and the survey was offered in both English and Spanish.

Florida : Sample size of 502, with a 4.4% Margin of Error.

: Sample size of 502, with a 4.4% Margin of Error. Ohio : Sample size of 500, with a 4.4% Margin of Error.

: Sample size of 500, with a 4.4% Margin of Error. Georgia : Sample size of 576, with a 4.1% Margin of Error.

: Sample size of 576, with a 4.1% Margin of Error. Arizona : Sample size of 503, with a 4.4% Margin of Error.

: Sample size of 503, with a 4.4% Margin of Error. Pennsylvania : Sample size of 546, with a 4.1% Margin of Error.

: Sample size of 546, with a 4.1% Margin of Error. Nevada : Sample size of 506, with a 4.4% Margin of Error. Link to poll results: https://www.ewtnnews.com/poll

