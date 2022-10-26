INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Rite Aid Corporation with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Rite Aid Corporation ("Rite Aid" or "the Company") RAD for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Rite Aid announced a $252.2 million charge for the impairment of goodwill related to its Elixir subsidiary on September 29, 2022. The Company's CFO later explained the impairment was caused by its changing estimate of the lives covered by Elixir for 2023. Based on this news, shares of Rite Aid fell by more than 28% on the same day.

