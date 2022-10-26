New York's El Diario Honors the Achievements of 15 Outstanding Latinos

The Longest-Running Spanish-language Daily Newspaper in the United States Will Host Its 2022 "EL Awards" Ceremony

El Diario, the longest-running Spanish-language daily newspaper, will recognize the achievements of 15 influential Hispanic men at the 2022 EL Awards ceremony on October 28, 2022. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, El Diario will honor Latino men who have made a positive contribution and serve as role models to a new generation. Over 300 men have been recognized by El Diario's EL Awards over the last decade, as the publication continues its commitment to feature exceptional voices within the Hispanic community.

After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the EL Awards will return in-person. This year's ceremony will take place at the exclusive Harvard Club in New York City and the honorees will be featured in a special supplement, which will be available in the Sunday edition of El Diario on October 30, 2022.

"At El Diario, we take great consideration and pride in sharing our community's stories. Our century-long history marks our dedication to our Spanish-speaking readers and our unparalleled news coverage," said Carmen Villavicencio, Executive Editor of El Diario. "The selection process for the awards is always a rewarding experience for our teams, understanding the platform that this ceremony provides for men making a difference in the world. We greatly appreciate the work they do, serving as role models and examples for future generations," Villavicencio added.

"I am very pleased to welcome back and reintroduce the EL Awards celebrating a new group of deserving individuals," said Iván Adaime, CEO of Impremedia. "We are incredibly proud to share the stories of these Hispanic men in an effort to inspire our devoted readership."

Full list of 2022 EL Awards honorees below:

Andres Gonzalez - VP of Partnerships, New York City Football Club

Diogenes Brito - Head of Design, Air

Edwing D"Angelo, Fashion Designer & Entrepreneur

Hon. Walter Rivera - Judge of the Court of Claims, State of New York

Jason Cartagena - Principal, Icahn Charter School #6State of New York

Jorge I. Cruz - Assistant Vice President, Business Strategy, Northwell Health Cancer Institute

José Lopez Co-Executive Director, Make the Road NY

José Luis Chávez - Chef-Owner, Mission Ceviche Restaurant

Luis Diaz Jr., MD - Head of the Division of Solid Tumor Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering's Department of Medicine

Maxim Almenas - Marketing Manager, Archdiocese of Newark - Catholic Cemeteries

Nicholas Cruz - Director of Community & Parent Engagement, United Federation of Teachers

This year's awards sponsors include: AARP, NYCFC (New York City Football Club), William Schwitzer & Associates and UFT (United Federation of Teachers).

​​About El Diario

Founded in 1913, El Diario is the longest publishing Spanish-language daily newspaper in the United States. Since its inception as a small publication in Lower Manhattan named La Prensa, the newspaper has grown into one of the largest and most influential Latino media outlets in the nation. In 1963, it merged with El Diario de Nueva York, forming El Diario/La Prensa, as it is known nowadays. The newspaper is now a state-of-the-art multimedia operation that includes print, digital, and other platforms.

About My Code

My Code is a digital media company that enables brands, agencies, publishers, and storytellers to decode and connect with multifaceted and diverse audiences. My Code was formed following the expansion of H Code, a 2x Inc. 5000-ranked company founded in 2015, into additional demographics beyond Hispanic consumers. With a diverse team of marketers, sellers, researchers, and storytellers specializing in an ever-growing selection of Cultural and Affinity Codes, My Code helps companies of all sizes reach millions of Hispanic, Black, and AAPI consumers with unmatched authenticity. My Code combines proprietary insights from its Intelligence Center, first-party targetable datasets, and custom creative to deliver unparalleled multimedia content that effectively reaches diverse audiences across the digital landscape. Having evolved from its Hispanic-centric origins, My Code is now a robust, minority-dominant organization dedicated to the economic empowerment of the diverse communities and audiences it represents. Its purpose-driven media marketplace allows advertisers to easily invest in minority-owned and led publishers, creators, and producers. My Code recently acquired the leading Hispanic news company Impremedia, making it the owner of the most widely read and respected Spanish-language daily newspapers and digital media outlets in the U.S. Today, My Code's employee base is 85% multicultural, 70% Hispanic/Latinx, and 50% female across its offices in the U.S. and Latin America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025006147/en/