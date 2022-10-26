Submit Release
RLS Complete's Cold Storage Warehouse Opens in Sturbridge, MA

RLS Logistics, a leading third-generation provider of cold chain solutions, through its affiliate RLS Partners, announced the opening of RLS Complete's cold storage warehouse in Sturbridge, MA.

RLS Logistics, a leading third-generation provider of cold chain solutions, through its affiliate RLS Partners, announced the opening of RLS Complete's cold storage warehouse in Sturbridge, MA. The 83,000 sq. ft. warehouse opened its doors to customers Oct. 18 ahead of the facility's open house event.

"We are thrilled to be open and bringing customers the much-needed warehouse capacity to the New England Region!" said Bryan Hedge, President, and Regional Partner, RLS Complete. "I'm proud to be a part of the team that brought this vision to fruition. We look forward to a bright future in the Sturbridge community and the surrounding New England Region!"

The 3PL warehouse will provide frozen and refrigerated food manufacturers, distributors, processors, and importers in the Springfield, MA, and Boston, MA region with public cold storage warehouse capacity relief and access to RLS' temperature controlled freight brokerage and LTL shipping programs.

To support the 18,000 pallet positions within the facility is a mobile racking system allowing the cold storage warehouse to hold 40-45% more pallet positions than the standard double deep racking facilities. The facility also utilizes an environmentally friendly refrigeration system that consumes less electricity than traditional ammonia-based systems.

"We are very excited to have this opportunity to continue our valued partnership with RLS Complete in support of this important project," said Sam Tippmann, President of Ti Cold. "We are proud to partner with RLS and support their team as the company grows."

    ABOUT RLS PARTNERS: Headquartered in Mt. Laurel, NJ, RLS Partners is a joint venture formed by seasoned industry acquisition professionals, capital resources, and an industry leading family owned cold chain 3PL- RLS Logistics. By creating a network of best-in-class cold chain operators, RLS will offer its customers a top-tier regional platform with national scale supported by service levels only a family-operated company can provide.

