Vezbi Super App Announces the Launch of 'Project Seva'

Vezbi Super App Launches Project Seva, a Donation and Partnership Program for Qualifying Nonprofits

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Vezbi Super App has launched Project Seva, a donation and partnership program for qualifying nonprofits. To be eligible, an organization must be a 501(c)3 tax exempt and approved by the Vezbi selection committee. Vezbi is looking for (but not limited to) nonprofits who focus on medical research, education, children & family services, immigration assistance, animal rights, disaster relief, community support and homelessness support.

Project Seva is based on the concept of selfless service that is performed without any expectation of result or award for performing it, an act of compassion and care for others above oneself. Vezbi will reward and work with these organizations to help carry out their mission and goals by utilizing our Super App platform and resources to assist them.

Nonprofits accepted into Project Seva will receive: 1) an equity donation of Vezbi stock (valued at the time the stock is issued) of $100,000 up to $1,000,000); 2) marketing & promotion by Vezbi (within our app and externally as appropriate); and 3) custom created Vezbi community & micro-app. Project Seva grants are limited in number and are subject to specific conditions, available upon request.

Nonprofits can apply by submitting an email of inquiry to seva@vezbi.com. The email should include: the nonprofit name; a brief description of its mission/purpose; contact information; proof of nonprofit & tax exempt status; geographic location/focus; and organization size.

About Vezbi

Vezbi is a community-driven Super App designed to organize and consolidate all facets of life in one centralized application. All businesses, users and agencies are welcome to join Vezbi as long as they meet the technical requirements and rules set forth in the Terms of Service and related documents. Vezbi is available on both iOS & Android.

To learn more about Vezbi, please visit www.vezbi.com.

