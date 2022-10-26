Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,016 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 278,552 in the last 365 days.

TOKAMAK ENERGY ANNOUNCES ST80-HTS ADVANCED PROTOTYPE ON PATH TO DEMONSTRATE GRID READY FUSION POWER IN THE EARLY 2030s

  • ST80-HTS will achieve a higher sustained triple product1 than any previous device
  • ST-E1 fusion pilot plant will produce up to 200 MW of net electrical power

OXFORD, England, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokamak Energy today announces plans for its advanced prototype, ST80-HTS, which will be the world's first high field spherical tokamak using high temperature superconducting (HTS) magnets, at scale.   ST80-HTS will demonstrate multiple advanced technologies required for the delivery of commercial fusion energy.  With build completion planned in 2026, it will also demonstrate the key operating advantages of the spherical tokamak and inform the design of the ST-E1 fusion pilot plant. This in turn, will demonstrate the capability to deliver electricity into the grid in the early 2030s, producing up to 200 MW of net electrical power.

ST80-HTS will achieve higher sustained triple product (nT

You just read:

TOKAMAK ENERGY ANNOUNCES ST80-HTS ADVANCED PROTOTYPE ON PATH TO DEMONSTRATE GRID READY FUSION POWER IN THE EARLY 2030s

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.