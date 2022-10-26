TOKAMAK ENERGY ANNOUNCES ST80-HTS ADVANCED PROTOTYPE ON PATH TO DEMONSTRATE GRID READY FUSION POWER IN THE EARLY 2030s

ST80-HTS will achieve a higher sustained triple product 1 than any previous device

ST-E1 fusion pilot plant will produce up to 200 MW of net electrical power

OXFORD, England, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokamak Energy today announces plans for its advanced prototype, ST80-HTS, which will be the world's first high field spherical tokamak using high temperature superconducting (HTS) magnets, at scale. ST80-HTS will demonstrate multiple advanced technologies required for the delivery of commercial fusion energy. With build completion planned in 2026, it will also demonstrate the key operating advantages of the spherical tokamak and inform the design of the ST-E1 fusion pilot plant. This in turn, will demonstrate the capability to deliver electricity into the grid in the early 2030s, producing up to 200 MW of net electrical power.

ST80-HTS will achieve higher sustained triple product (nT