Solera National Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Results

Year to Date Net Income of $13.1 million

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. SLRK ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022. For the third quarter of 2022, net income was $4.9 million and $13.1 million year to date as of September 30, 2022.

3Q22 Financial Highlights

(Comparison to 3Q21 unless otherwise noted)

The Company experienced another quarter of record pre-tax and pre-provision earnings of $6.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. Year to date pre-tax and pre-provision earnings through September 30, 2022, increased to $17.8 million, which is $5.9 million higher over the prior year.

  • Net interest income of $8.2 million for the third quarter 2022 represents a 52% increase over the $5.1 million earned in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Net interest margin increased to 4.18% as of September 30, 2022, from 3.81% in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased 39% or $153 million increase from September 30, 2021.
  • The Company's efficiency ratio of 32.34% decreased from 36.19% from the second quarter 2022.
  • Asset quality remained strong with a modest level of criticized assets of 2.82% of total assets and nonperforming assets of 0.57% of total assets as of September 30, 2022.

Michael Quagliano, Executive Chairman of the Board, commented: "Everyone at Solera is working hard for our shareholders. Our enthusiasm is infectious, and our unity is unwavering. I love my job at Solera National Bank, the community bank for all the States."

Cheri Walz, CFO, commented: "This was another excellent quarter for Solera. Our balance sheet management strategies have delivered stable deposits and strong commercial and investment growth. Not only were our financial results strong this quarter, the underlying drivers of increases in profitability should provide tailwinds into the future."

Kreighton Reed, commented: "To bolster our strong growth we added to our bench strength this quarter by deepening our C-Suite. Stephen Tippetts our Chief Technology Officer will run our software development team. Steve Snailum, a 16 year banking veteran, was named Chief Operations Officer and will help us to continue to build scaleable operational foundation for our rapidly growing organization."

About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts: Cheri Walz, EVP & CFO (720) 764-9090

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)

($000s)

 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021

ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

 $ 2,683 $ 4,714 $ 4,025 $ 4,124 $ 2,714

Federal funds sold

 - - 31,000 12,000 15,000

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

 2,379 1,788 2,459 1,251 1,267

Investment securities, available-for-sale

 154,044 171,151 141,175 130,199 82,588

Investment securities, held-to-maturity

 205,475 125,890 51,965 10,500 10,423

FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost

 3,843 5,400 1,626 2,853 1,626

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross

 589 10,709 37,951 50,901 68,901

Net deferred (fees)/expenses, PPP loans

 (7 ) (271 ) (1,026 ) (1,493 ) (2,165 )

Net PPP loans

 582 10,438 36,925 49,408 66,736

Traditional loans, gross

 539,568 461,447 433,506 419,638 355,636

Net deferred (fees)/expenses, traditional loans

 (417 ) (433 ) (444 ) (422 ) (846 )

Allowance for loan and lease losses

 (8,004 ) (7,153 ) (7,153 ) (6,452 ) (5,633 )

Net traditional loans

 531,147 453,861 425,909 412,764 349,157

Premises and equipment, net

 25,040 14,104 14,195 18,830 12,939

Accrued interest receivable

 5,833 4,352 3,689 2,756 2,334

Bank-owned life insurance

 4,864 5,094 5,068 5,042 5,015

Other assets

 11,003 19,410 3,910 1,450 2,086
TOTAL ASSETS $ 946,893 $ 816,202 $ 721,946 $ 651,177 $ 551,885


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

 $ 543,260 $ 543,956 $ 515,929 $ 464,050 $ 390,138

Interest-bearing demand deposits

 33,236 10,392 10,100 11,071 12,809

Savings and money market deposits

 170,148 113,819 117,799 93,937 66,444

Time deposits

 108,520 17,735 18,743 18,860 19,678

Total deposits

 855,164 685,902 662,571 587,918 489,069


Accrued interest payable

 238 124 33 36 36

Short-term borrowings

 37,223 72,634 - - -

Long-term FHLB borrowings

 4,000 4,000 4,000 4,000 4,000

Accounts payable and other liabilities

 628 1,166 1,102 294 2,804
TOTAL LIABILITIES 897,253 763,826 667,706 592,248 495,909


Common stock

 43 43 43 43 43

Additional paid-in capital

 38,748 38,748 38,748 38,748 38,748

Retained earnings

 32,994 28,094 23,008 19,809 17,185

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain

 (22,145 ) (14,509 ) (7,559 ) 329 -
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 49,640 52,376 54,240 58,929 55,976
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 946,893 $ 816,202 $ 721,946 $ 651,177 $ 551,885

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

($000s, except per share data)

 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021

Interest and dividend income

Interest and fees on traditional loans

 $ 6,140 $ 4,965 $ 4,561 $ 4,426 $ 3,498 $ 15,666 $ 9,801

Interest and fees on PPP loans

 277 824 581 821 1,152 1,682 3,397

Investment securities

 3,130 2,185 1,201 876 614 6,516 1,794

Dividends on bank stocks

 86 51 17 19 17 154 72

Other

 - 2 - - 5 2 11

Total interest income

 9,633 8,027 6,360 6,142 5,286 24,020 15,075

Interest expense

Deposits

 1,062 300 221 189 192 1,583 566

FHLB & Fed borrowings

 327 159 17 20 17 503 81

Total interest expense

 1,389 459 238 209 209 2,086 647

Net interest income

 8,244 7,568 6,122 5,933 5,077 21,934 14,428

Provision for loan and lease losses

 859 10 702 837 149 1,571 759

Net interest income after
provision for loan and lease losses

 7,385 7,558 5,420 5,096 4,928 20,363 13,669

Noninterest income

Customer service and other fees

 257 321 300 264 250 878 809

Other income

 551 183 262 118 118 996 346

Gain on sale of loan

 - - 943 - - 943 -

Gain on sale of securities

 478 1,179 278 1,392 1,657 1,902

Total noninterest income

 1,286 1,683 1,505 660 1,760 4,474 3,057

Noninterest expense

Employee compensation and benefits

 1,690 1,800 1,651 1,189 1,279 5,141 3,175

Occupancy

 198 177 215 174 175 590 495

Professional fees

 65 119 101 115 92 285 213

Other general and administrative

 974 825 841 665 695 2,638 1,782

Total noninterest expense

 2,927 2,921 2,808 2,143 2,241 8,654 5,665

Net Income Before Taxes

 $ 5,744 $ 6,320 $ 4,117 $ 3,613 $ 4,447 $ 16,183 $ 11,061

Income Tax Expense

 843 1,235 919 990 1,048 2,997 2,594

Net Income

 $ 4,901 $ 5,085 $ 3,198 $ 2,623 $ 3,399 $ 13,186 $ 8,467


Income Per Share

 $ 1.14 $ 1.18 $ 0.74 $ 0.61 $ 0.79 $ 3.07 $ 1.97

Tangible Book Value Per Share

 $ 11.54 $ 12.18 $ 12.61 $ 13.70 $ 13.02 $ 11.54 $ 13.02

WA Shares outstanding

 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,297,216 4,296,378 4,299,953 4,296,378

Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income

 $ 6,603 $ 6,330 $ 4,819 $ 4,450 $ 4,596 $ 17,754 $ 11,820

Net Interest Margin

 4.18 % 4.18 % 3.81 % 4.05 % 3.92 % 4.07 % 3.88 %

Cost of Funds

 0.66 % 0.25 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.38 % 0.18 %

Efficiency Ratio

 32.34 % 36.19 % 42.01 % 33.94 % 41.16 % 36.35 % 36.01 %

Return on Average Assets

 2.22 % 2.64 % 1.86 % 1.74 % 2.51 % 2.12 % 2.18 %

Return on Average Equity

 38.43 % 38.16 % 22.61 % 18.26 % 24.69 % 33.75 % 21.81 %

Leverage Ratio

 8.1 % 8.4 % 8.9 % 11.3 % 11.4 %


Asset Quality:

Non-performing loans to gross loans

 1.01 % 1.20 % 1.30 % 1.58 % 1.89 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

 0.57 % 0.68 % 0.78 % 1.02 % 1.22 %

Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans

 1.48 % 1.55 % 1.65 % 1.54 % 1.58 %


Criticized loans/assets:

Special mention

 $ 19,385 $ 11,661 $ 11,742 $ 17,745 $ 7,734

Substandard: Accruing

 1,911 1,931 12,882 3,766 4,729

Substandard: Nonaccrual

 5,431 5,530 5,631 6,629 6,710

Doubtful

 - - - - -

Total criticized loans

 $ 26,727 $ 19,122 $ 30,255 $ 28,140 $ 19,173

Other real estate owned

 - - - - -

Investment securities

 - - - -

Total criticized assets

 $ 26,727 $ 19,122 $ 30,255 $ 28,140 $ 19,173

Criticized assets to total assets

 2.82 % 2.34 % 4.19 % 4.32 % 3.47 %

SOURCE: Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

