Vegan Drink Mixes Market is Projected to Exceed a Revenue of US$ 21.9 Bn by 2032 due to Awareness to Lower the Risk of Heart Diseases | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Vegan Food Companies to Join Hands with Chinese E-commerce Platforms to Boost Sales. Vegan Cold Drink Mixes to Gain Prominence Worldwide by the End of 2032. The North America vegan drink mixes market is expected to register a 31.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2032

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The vegan drink mixes market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%. The market is projected to be valued at US$ 12,145.5 Mn in 2022 and reach a valuation of US$ 21,956.8 Mn by the end of 2032.



Plant-based products are both healthier and safer than animal-based products. The vegan drink mixes market is being driven by growing popularity of veganism around the world. Increased adoption of vegan drink mixes is primarily due to its growing consumer popularity, as well as the product's versatility in various applications.

Vegan drink mixes are linked to lower the risk of heart disease. A study, which was conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health, found that people who drank one or more servings of plant-based beverages per day were 32% less likely to develop heart disease than those who didn’t drink any.

Researchers believe that antioxidants in plant-based drinks may be responsible for their protective effect on the heart. Antioxidants help to neutralize harmful molecules called free radicals, which can damage cells and lead to inflammation., which has led to growing consumer preference for it and, in turn, accelerated the vegan drink mixes market in the forecast period.

Another factor driving the high sales of vegan drink mixes is that more people are nowadays becoming vegan or vegetarian. It means that there is a larger market for vegan products. Another reason for growth is that more people are interested in health and wellness. They want to avoid processed foods and ingredients. They are mainly looking for ways to get more nutrients into their diet. Vegan drink mixes can be a great way to do this, as they are primarily made with whole fruits and vegetables.

Key Takeaways: Vegan Drink Mixes Market

India currently holds a vegan drink mixes market share of around 5.4 % in South Asia.

in South Asia. Based on application, the sports nutrition segment is expected to generate a vegan drink mixes market share of 7.4 % in 2022.

in 2022. In terms of type, vegan juices are projected to account for a vegan drink mixes market share of nearly 5.3 % in 2022.

in 2022. During the forecast period, the Germany vegan drink mixes market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 27.0 % .

. The U.K. vegan drink mixes market is anticipated to generate a share of about 5.2% in the forecast period.



“As the vegan movement continues to grow, the world can expect to see more products on the market that cater to this growing demographic. Vegan drink mixes offer a convenient way to get all of the nutrients a person needs without any animal products,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape: Vegan Drink Mixes Market

Top 5 manufacturers of vegan drink mixes are Danone SA , Coca-Cola Company , PepsiCo Inc., Hain Celestial Group, and SunOpta Inc. Together, these companies are currently holding nearly 20% to 30% of the vegan drink mixes market share.

Companies are using vegan drink mixes in their products. The swift move to plant-based ingredients is mainly driven by high consumer demand for healthier, more sustainable options. Vegan drink mixes offer a wide variety of benefits, including lower calories and sugar content, as well as being free of dairy and gluten. With increasing research & development and technological advancements, numerous companies are finding new techniques to effectively use vegan drink mixes to their maximum potential.

Vegan drink mixes are used by companies like Danone SA as they are considered to be dairy free. The company uses these products in order to make their in-house items more accessible to vegans and those who are lactose intolerant. These products are also used by other companies in order to target the vegan market.

Vegan Drink Mixes Market Outlook by Category

By Type:

Vegan Hot Drinks

Vegan Cold Drinks

Vegan Juices



By Source:

Soy-base

Coconut-based

Rice-based

Almond-based

Oats-based

Fruits-based

Hazelnut-based

Cashew-based

Flax-based

Others

By Packaging:

Cans

Bottles

Pouches

Others

By Sale Channel:

B2B

B2C

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Others



By Flavor:

Plain

Flavored

By Application:

Sports Nutrition

Functional Beverages

Meal Replacement Drinks



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

