Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,023 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 278,053 in the last 365 days.

New Non-Profit Organization Gives Grants to Amazon Employees in Need

/EIN News/ -- MUNCY, Pa., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amazon Offsets, a new non-profit organization, gives consumers the opportunity to help Amazon employees in need. Using a model based loosely on the concept of carbon offsets, Amazon shoppers can donate to Amazon Offsets, which, in turn, gives grants to Amazon employees in need. The idea for Amazon Offsets came to Founder Kirsten Burkhart when she found herself working from home while taking care of her bedridden husband. 

As Burkhart explains, "Like most people, I knew that I should shop at small, locally-owned businesses, but the reality was that I couldn't. I began to order everything from cat food to shampoo from Amazon, but the more I heard about the company's troublesome history of employee relations, the more conflicted I began to feel." 

Amazon Offsets, recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) organization, enables those shoppers to make voluntary, tax-deductible donations through the organization's website, which will then be used to make grants to Amazon employees facing financial difficulties.

Amazon Offsets, a private non-profit organization, is not affiliated with Amazon.com.

For more information, visit www.OffsetHarm.org.

Contact Information:
Kirsten Burkhart
Founder, Amazon Offsets
info@offsetharm.org
570-419-1990

Related Files

Amazon Offsets Media Kit.pdf

Related Images






Image 1: Amazon Offsets Logo


Amazon Offsets Logo & Tagline



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo

Amazon Offsets Logo

Amazon Offsets Logo

You just read:

New Non-Profit Organization Gives Grants to Amazon Employees in Need

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.