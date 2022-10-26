Williston Barracks / TT Unit in Smuggler's Notch / Arrest on Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE INCIDENT
CASE#: 22A1006919
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: October 25th, 2022 at 1442 hours
STREET: VT Route 108
TOWN: Cambridge
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Smuggler's Notch
WEATHER: Partly Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kevin Foster
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth
VEHICLE MODEL: T680
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 25th, 2022 at approximately 1442 hours, Troopers from Williston Barracks responded responded to a call of a tractor trailer unit stuck at Smuggler’s Notch on route 108 in the town of Cambridge. The operator of vehicle, Kevin Foster, passed several clearly posted signs advising that tractor trailer units are not permitted before stopping near the peak. Troopers and DMV Police were able to safely guide the operator back towards the Stowe side. Troopers issued the operator a ticket, with a fine of $1,192.00 (2) points for being in violation of Title 23 V.S.A Section 1006b(b): Commercial Motor Vehicle Prohibited on Smugglers Notch.
It was discovered that Foster had an active cite-and-release warrant for possession of cocaine. Foster was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division for the following business day, October 26th, 2022 at 1230 hours.
VT Route 108 was closed for several hours until the tractor-trailer could be removed from the roadway. The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Stowe Police Department and Department of Motor Vehicles.
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/2022 at 1230 Hours