Williston Barracks / TT Unit in Smuggler's Notch / Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE INCIDENT

CASE#: 22A1006919

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: October 25th, 2022 at 1442 hours

STREET: VT Route 108

TOWN: Cambridge

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Smuggler's Notch

WEATHER: Partly Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kevin Foster

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth

VEHICLE MODEL: T680

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 25th, 2022 at approximately 1442 hours, Troopers from Williston Barracks responded responded to a call of a tractor trailer unit stuck at Smuggler’s Notch on route 108 in the town of Cambridge. The operator of vehicle, Kevin Foster, passed several clearly posted signs advising that tractor trailer units are not permitted before stopping near the peak. Troopers and DMV Police were able to safely guide the operator back towards the Stowe side. Troopers issued the operator a ticket, with a fine of $1,192.00 (2) points for being in violation of Title 23 V.S.A Section 1006b(b): Commercial Motor Vehicle Prohibited on Smugglers Notch.

It was discovered that Foster had an active cite-and-release warrant for possession of cocaine. Foster was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division for the following business day, October 26th, 2022 at 1230 hours.

VT Route 108 was closed for several hours until the tractor-trailer could be removed from the roadway. The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Stowe Police Department and Department of Motor Vehicles.

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/2022 at 1230 Hours