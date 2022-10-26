There were 2,024 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,980 in the last 365 days.
Secretary Blinken’s Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg
The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The Secretary called for continued Allied unity and support for Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression, atrocities, and false rhetoric surrounding a so-called “dirty bomb” in Ukraine.
