Gov. Kemp, Hyundai Motor Group Execs Break Ground at Georgia’s Bryan County Megasite

GEORGIA, October 25 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp, along with Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) Executive Chair Euisun Chung and company officials, officially broke ground today on Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America's (HMGMA) new manufacturing plant at the Bryan County Megasite, joined by state, local, and federal officials. The $5.54 billion investment for this facility by the company and its affiliate suppliers was announced in May of this year and includes plans to produce a diverse range of innovative, fully electric vehicles (EV) and a new battery manufacturing facility. HMGMA will create more than 8,100 jobs over the next few years as the company establishes a stable supply chain for EV battery and associated components in the U.S. market. HMGMA’s new smart factory is expected to begin commercial production in the first half of 2025. "With more Georgians working than ever before, record jobs and investment coming to all parts of our state, and award-winning workforce development programs and infrastructure, the Peach State's economy is reaching new heights," said Governor Brian Kemp. "Our partnership with Hyundai Motor Group and the groundbreaking of this innovative facility exemplifies that unprecedented success. With a long-term commitment to improving lives and livelihoods, we look forward to continuing this partnership and seeing its impact on both this community and our state as a whole." "Hyundai and the people of Georgia share many qualities: respect for our histories, ingenuity, creativity, and determination to make the world better for the next generation," said Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung. "Today, our EVs are recognized as best in class, and with this partnership, we are determined to be the global leader in electrification, safety, quality, and sustainability. With the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, we will continue to evolve beyond an automaker to the world’s leading mobility solutions provider." Today's celebration included a morning groundbreaking on-site, along with an expo and program at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, where the company highlighted its "advanced technology and extraordinary human achievement" with a wide array of exhibits for hundreds of attendees. In addition to their commitment to creating new jobs and opportunities in Georgia, HMG celebrated and announced new connections with the local economy that will enrich the health of local communities through its corporate social responsibility programs, totaling $1.54 million. This includes programs through the company’s social responsibility initiatives, Hyundai Hope and Genesis Gives, which have collectively committed $120,000 to roughly ten organizations supporting local communities in and around Bryan County. Hyundai also announced a $120,000 donation to Georgia Tech for STEM education scholarships. Hyundai Hope On Wheels presented $500,000 Hyundai Scholar Hope and Young Investigator Grants to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and Genesis Inspiration Foundation presented donations totaling $200,000 to two Georgia-based nonprofit organizations, Drawchange and Paint Love. Additionally, Kia’s "Accelerate the Good" program donated $600,000 to help local youth realize their hopes and dreams with gifts to Family Promise of the Coastal Empire, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and Inspiredu. "Today’s groundbreaking and community celebration signifies Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America’s commitment to this community and to the Savannah region. Beyond the $5.54 billion in investment and the 8,100 jobs that they will bring to the region, they are already making an impact by connecting and contributing to our community with contributions to various nonprofits," said Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority Chairman Carter Infinger. "Sixteen years ago, Hyundai Motor Group placed a bet on Georgia. Since that time, the company has become a Georgia company, changing the lives of thousands of Georgians not only in West Point, but across the state. Today we celebrate a new beginning, doubling down on an already successful partnership," said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. "Hyundai is dedicated to giving back to the community wherever they go, and their innovative spirit keeps them at the cutting-edge of technology. The Bryan County facility will directly create jobs of the future for the Savannah area and support opportunities in the EV revolution for Georgians across the state. We’re thankful to Governor Kemp, to the Savannah JDA, and to all of the partners who helped bring this project to our state." Central to the selection of the Bryan County Megasite was its close proximity to the Port of Savannah. Under the leadership of Griff Lynch and the Georgia Ports Authority, the Ports of Savannah and Brunswick have expanded to meet the recent challenges and helped move record amounts of cargo. With connections to the port by both rail and highway, Hyundai will be able to access global markets quickly and efficiently. As evidenced by record-breaking global commerce and trade numbers, Georgia has the tools companies need to meet consumers where they are. On top of Hyundai's direct contributions to the region, non-affiliated HMGMA suppliers in connection with the project will invest approximately $1 billion in other locations around the state. Learn more about the project at www.georgia.org/hyundaimotorgroup. About Hyundai Motor Group

