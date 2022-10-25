Survey seeks public input on cancer action plan

CANADA, October 25 - The province is inviting Island residents to share their opinion on cancer prevention and treatment as health officials develop a provincial cancer action plan for Prince Edward Island.

The provincial government is committed to developing an action plan with goals that include seeing fewer people getting cancer, more people surviving cancer and people affected by cancer being able to have high quality cancer care that will result in an improved quality of life.

“Cancer is a disease that is all too common and we must always seek to expand and effectively target our cancer services. The information from this survey will help us identify the areas of cancer prevention, and treatment that are of highest priority to the people in our province. - Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson

Islanders are asked to provide their input by completing an online survey at Improving Quality Cancer Care In Prince Edward Island and in French at Améliorer la qualité des soins en cancérologie à l’Île-du-Prince-Édouard (by Novermber 10).

To request a paper copy of the survey, contact Marla Delaney at mdelaney@ihis.org

The Department of Health and Wellness has also been holding consultations this month with cancer patients and caregivers, health professionals and community groups.

Media contact:

Ron Ryder

Health and Wellness

rrryder@gov.pe.ca

902-314-6367