Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,024 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,984 in the last 365 days.

Survey seeks public input on cancer action plan

CANADA, October 25 - The province is inviting Island residents to share their opinion on cancer prevention and treatment as health officials develop a provincial cancer action plan for Prince Edward Island.  

The provincial government is committed to developing an action plan with goals that include seeing fewer people getting cancer, more people surviving cancer and people affected by cancer being able to have high quality cancer care that will result in an improved quality of life.

“Cancer is a disease that is all too common and we must always seek to expand and effectively target our cancer services. The information from this survey will help us identify the areas of cancer prevention, and treatment that are of highest priority to the people in our province.

- Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson

Islanders are asked to provide their input by completing an online survey at Improving Quality Cancer Care In Prince Edward Island and in French at Améliorer la qualité des soins en cancérologie à l’Île-du-Prince-Édouard (by Novermber 10).  

To request a paper copy of the survey, contact Marla Delaney at mdelaney@ihis.org

The Department of Health and Wellness has also been holding consultations this month with cancer patients and caregivers, health professionals and community groups.

Media contact:
Ron Ryder
Health and Wellness
rrryder@gov.pe.ca
902-314-6367

You just read:

Survey seeks public input on cancer action plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.