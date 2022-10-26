Winegard Adds Flat High-Performance Starlink to Its Offerings for RVs, Providing High-Speed, Low-Latency Internet on the Go

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Iowa, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winegard, the company dedicated to bringing the greatest range of connectivity solutions to the world, announces the addition of the flat high-performance Starlink to its product offerings. This new product provides high-speed, low-latency internet while in motion, is designed for permanent installation, and is more resilient to extreme environments.

The flat high-performance Starlink features a 140-degree field of view, allowing for consistent connectivity to Starlink's satellites in low Earth orbit while in motion. This feature, along with enhanced GPS capabilities, makes the flat high-performance Starlink the ideal choice for connectivity on the go. Additionally, the Starlink is designed for permanent installation on the roof of an RV or other vehicle, eliminating setup time for users who frequently change locations.

"We're excited to bring the latest iteration of Starlink technology, providing high-speed, low-latency internet while in motion on land, to Winegard's customers," said SpaceX Vice President of Starlink Business Operations Chad Gibbs. "From enhancing entertainment to providing critical safety applications, the new flat high-performance Starlink is a must for travelers and those who live a mobile lifestyle."

Winegard is an authorized retailer of the flat high-performance Starlink. Winegard is partnering with dealers and installers to provide high-quality installations for customers from coast to coast within the United States. The flat high-performance Starlink can be purchased directly from Winegard.com or Winegard authorized dealers for professional installation throughout the country.

"The flat high-performance Starlink delivers the connected experience that RVers command while camping or in motion, and we look forward to making it available through OEMs, Dealer Partners and by offering to consumers directly," said Winegard's Director of Business Development and Sales Aaron Luttenegger.

Winegard is an American technology company that powers connectivity and enables independence. For 65 years, Winegard Company pioneered wireless solutions for people's evolving needs. We worked with NASA on the Apollo 11 mission when the first humans explored the moon. We continue to explore new and exciting frontiers on the ground and in space. Today, we provide leading technology and foster harmony by erasing the lines between technology and the human experience. Winegard's high-performance, essential technology solutions are designed and developed for where people live, work and play. Headquartered in Burlington, Iowa, Winegard has locations in Illinois, Indiana, Idaho, and Oregon. www.winegard.com

