Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,022 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 278,049 in the last 365 days.

RGV Agents Interdict Three Migrant Smuggling Events

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents made 19 arrests from three failed smuggling events.

On October 22, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station (FLF) agents working at the Falfurrias Checkpoint referred a Chevrolet Suburban to the secondary inspection area after the driver displayed nervous behavior. During the inspection, one passenger was determined to be a Mexican national illegally present in the U.S. and was placed under arrest along with the driver and another passenger, both U.S. citizens. Agents discovered two 9mm pistols and ammunition during the seizure.

On October 23, FLF Checkpoint agents referred a tractor trailer to secondary following a canine alert. Agents encountered four migrants from El Salvador in the sealed refrigerator trailer. The driver, a Mexican national, was placed under arrest. The migrants were evaluated and found to be in good health, despite the 53-degree temperature inside the trailer.

On the same day, a McAllen Border Patrol Station agent responded to illicit activity near Los Ebanos and encountered a Dodge truck backed into the brush near the Rio Grande. Agents apprehended eleven subjects from the vehicle, including the owner of the truck, a U.S. citizen. The other ten subjects are Mexican nationals illegally present in the U.S.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.

“These are only a few examples of the invaluable work that our Border Patrol Agents do every day to protect our communities against all threats along our border region,” stated Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection.  Follow us on Twitter @CBPRGV and @USBPChiefRGV.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

RGV Agents Interdict Three Migrant Smuggling Events

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.