RGV Agents Interdict Three Migrant Smuggling Events

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents made 19 arrests from three failed smuggling events.

On October 22, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station (FLF) agents working at the Falfurrias Checkpoint referred a Chevrolet Suburban to the secondary inspection area after the driver displayed nervous behavior. During the inspection, one passenger was determined to be a Mexican national illegally present in the U.S. and was placed under arrest along with the driver and another passenger, both U.S. citizens. Agents discovered two 9mm pistols and ammunition during the seizure.

On October 23, FLF Checkpoint agents referred a tractor trailer to secondary following a canine alert. Agents encountered four migrants from El Salvador in the sealed refrigerator trailer. The driver, a Mexican national, was placed under arrest. The migrants were evaluated and found to be in good health, despite the 53-degree temperature inside the trailer.

On the same day, a McAllen Border Patrol Station agent responded to illicit activity near Los Ebanos and encountered a Dodge truck backed into the brush near the Rio Grande. Agents apprehended eleven subjects from the vehicle, including the owner of the truck, a U.S. citizen. The other ten subjects are Mexican nationals illegally present in the U.S.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.

“These are only a few examples of the invaluable work that our Border Patrol Agents do every day to protect our communities against all threats along our border region,” stated Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection. Follow us on Twitter @CBPRGV and @USBPChiefRGV.