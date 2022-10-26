Del Rio Sector Agents Arrest Two Child Sex Offenders

Del rio, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested two convicted child sex offenders shortly after they illegally entered the United States.

Oct. 18, at approximately 11 p.m., Carrizo Springs agents conducting line watch operations encountered nine subjects attempting to avoid detection in the brush of a local ranch. All apprehended subjects were transported to the processing center in Carrizo Springs, Texas. While at the processing center, record checks revealed that one subject, Antonio Segura-Gonzalez, 35, a Mexican national, was convicted of sexual assault of a child, in Dallas, in 2016. He was sentenced to two years confinement and most recently removed from the United States through Laredo, Texas in 2018.

Oct. 20, at approximately 5 a.m., Del Rio agents conducting line watch operations encountered two subjects attempting to avoid detection in a local ranch. All apprehended subjects were transported to the processing center in Del Rio, Texas. While at the processing center, record checks revealed that one subject, Jesus Alejandro Gomez-Salas, 34, a Mexican national, was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, in Dallas, in 2013. He was sentenced to eight years confinement and most recently removed from the United States through Laredo, Texas in 2021.

As convicted felons, they face a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

All subjects are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

