Del Rio Sector Agents Seize over $100,000 in Mixed Narcotics

Del Rio, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector seized $106,459 worth of crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, cocaine and marijuana, Oct. 20.

At approximately 2:43 a.m., Eagle Pass agents responded to a remote camera activation at a local ranch. Upon arrival, agents alongside their K9 unit, began their pursuit and apprehended a Mexican national. A search of his backpack revealed 24 packages wrapped in black tape. The subject was transported to the south processing center in Eagle Pass, Texas where a subsequent search of his backpack revealed the packages contained 14.77 pounds (6.7kg) of crystal methamphetamine, 5.56 pounds (2.52kg) of fentanyl pills, 1.08 pounds (0.49kg) of cocaine, and 1.08 pounds (0.49kg) of marijuana.

The case has been turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

