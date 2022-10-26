FDLE arrests registered sex offender, former doctor, for probation violation

PENSACOLA, Fla. – FDLE arrested Brian Mitchell Lee, 52, of Pensacola, today for violation of probation.



In 2014, FDLE and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) arrested Lee, then a medical physician practicing in the Pensacola area, for traveling to meet a minor to commit an unlawful sexual offense and using a two-way device to facilitate a felony. He was subsequently convicted and sentenced to ten years of probation, in addition to being required to register as a sexual offender.



An FDLE agent who worked the 2014 case recognized Lee in a Pensacola restaurant while off-duty and observed him using a computer. The agent called Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and, together with responding deputies, made contact with Lee, who refused to allow them to inspect his computer.



Following the encounter, agents consulted with the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) to check on the terms of Lee’s probation. Upon confirming that Lee was prohibited from using computers, the agent reported the observed violation to FDC.

Lee’s probation officer issued an affidavit for his direct arrest this morning, and FDLE agents took Lee into custody.



Lee was booked into the Escambia County Jail and ordered held without bond pending first appearance. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Circuit.

