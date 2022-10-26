Windsor Group Marks its 2nd Consecutive Year on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Montgomery County Maryland Based Woman, Minority & Veteran Owned Firm, Windsor Group, In Top 10% of Inc. 5000, Ranked #368 with 3-Year Revenue Growth of 1,603%
Taking care of our people, focusing on customer service and listening to the needs of our clients and giving back to our community, are just a few tenants contributing to our growth & success.”BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing private companies is an amazing distinction in itself for any business. Afterall, once minted into this elite fraternity, you join the ranks of titans like, Facebook, Microsoft, Under Armour and Patagonia who all found their beginnings on this list. It’s an even greater accomplishment for a woman, minority and service-disabled veteran owned company like Windsor Group LLC, which debuted on the list in 2021 in the No. 191 spot. Now Bethesda based Windsor Group, which provides professional services and business solutions to its clients, has received this honor again, showing up in the top 8% on the 2022 list, coming in at No. 368 with three year revenue growth of 1,603%.
— President and CEO Diedre L. Windsor
Proud to receive this prestigious distinction, Retired Army Veteran and Founder and CEO of Windsor Group LLC, Diedre Windsor, shares “Last year we were extremely proud of our ranking on the Inc. 5000 list, but to be able to announce our 2nd consecutive year of earning this honor is a testament to the incredible Windsor team. I am so proud of our team's hard work, dedication and commitment to our clients and Windsor Group. Because of them our reputation in the government contracting space continues to strengthen. Obviously, we owe huge thanks to our wonderful clients for trusting us with their business requirements. Our continued aim is to exceed expectations."
“Staying focused on service, being keenly attentive to feedback, profoundly listening to the needs of our clients and giving back to our community in deliberate and meaningful ways, are just a few of the tenants that continue to contribute to our growth and success,” Windsor concludes. Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years, and Windsor Group is proud to be among them.
About Windsor Group LLC
Windsor Group LLC is a Maryland based, woman, minority and service-disabled veteran owned small business providing professional services and business solutions to both federal government and commercial entities. Windsor supports its clients in the areas of Project and Program Management, Data Analytics, Staff Augmentation, IT Support Services, and Training and Development. Windsor Group is an SBA 8(a) Business Development program participant and GSA Multiple Award Schedules (MAS) contract holder.
Explore the world of Windsor Group LLC. at www.windsorgroup-llc.com
Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com
