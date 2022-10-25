Westminster Barracks / Violation of Conditions x3 / Attempted Petit Larceny
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1006315
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Greco
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-722-4600
DATE/TIME: October 25, at 1043 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Taylor Hill Rd, Putney VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of release, 13 VSA 7559 and Attempted Petit Larceny, 13 VSA 2503
ACCUSED: Rowan C. Lynch
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/25/2022, at approximately 1043 hours, State Police dispatch received a call to report the accused was on their property. Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Rowan C. Lynch (19) of Putney, VT had active conditions and attempted to steal state property from the police.
Lynch was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division, on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, at 1230 hours to answer to the above charge.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/22 at 1230 Hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Trooper Nathan Greco
Troop “B” Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802)-722-4600
Nathan.Greco@Vermont.gov