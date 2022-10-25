Westminster Barracks / Violation of Conditions x3 / Attempted Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1006315

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Greco

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-722-4600

DATE/TIME: October 25, at 1043 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Taylor Hill Rd, Putney VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of release, 13 VSA 7559 and Attempted Petit Larceny, 13 VSA 2503

ACCUSED: Rowan C. Lynch

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/25/2022, at approximately 1043 hours, State Police dispatch received a call to report the accused was on their property. Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Rowan C. Lynch (19) of Putney, VT had active conditions and attempted to steal state property from the police.

Lynch was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division, on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, at 1230 hours to answer to the above charge.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/22 at 1230 Hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

Trooper Nathan Greco

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)-722-4600

