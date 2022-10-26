Law Enforcement Collaboration Leads to Three Interdictions

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents with state and local law enforcement departments interdicted three smuggling events leading to 15 arrests and more than $327,000 USD worth of marijuana seized.

On October 24, a Brownsville Border Patrol Station (BRP) agent observed multiple subjects carrying bundles walking north from the Rio Grande. Responding agents and a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper interdicted the smugglers as they were loading the bundles into the trunk of a waiting car. As agents arrived on scene, several subjects and bundles were observed heading back into Mexico. Agents seized almost 120 pounds of marijuana valued at $95,000 USD. DPS arrested the driver, a U.S. citizen, to face state charges.

An hour later, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents were led on a vehicle pursuit with a Chevrolet Tahoe in Rio Grande City. Starr County Sheriff's Office deputies responded and located the vehicle after it crashed through a fence. Agents seized 290 pounds of marijuana valued at $232,000 USD. The driver was not located.

Also on October 24, Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Kia Sportage as it departed a known migrant pickup location near the Rio Grande south of Alamo. The driver led authorities on a vehicle pursuit until stopping near the Donna Lakes area. The driver attempted to run from the vehicle but was apprehended. Agents apprehended 13 migrants illegally present in the U.S. The driver and migrants are from Mexico and Honduras.

“Transnational Criminal Organizations exploit the Rio Grande Valley region every day with their drug and human smuggling attempts,” said RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “Our RGV Border Patrol Agents are relentless and continue to collaborate with partner law enforcement agencies to degrade and dismantle these criminal organizations operating along the Rio Grande.”

All subjects were processed accordingly.

