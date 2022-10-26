Smugglers Abandon Migrant In Trunk Of Car In The River

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents take swift actions to save three migrant lives.

On October 25, a Rio Grande City camera operator observed multiple subjects load into a Ford Fusion near the Rio Grande in Roma. The vehicle departed the area only to drive into the Rio Grande after encountering responding agents. The driver and three passengers exited the partially submerged vehicle and swam into Mexico. Agents apprehended one passenger and rescued a subject from inside the closed trunk. The migrants did not require additional medical services.

On October 24, just before midnight, Harlingen Border Patrol Station agents interdicted a group of 12 migrants near Los Indios, Texas. Upon encountering the group, the migrants dispersed in different directions. While searching the area, an agent and his K9 partner located a subject lying face down and unresponsive. Emergency Medical Service (EMS) was requested and agents initiated chest compressions. As agents performed life saving measures, the subject opened his eyes and gasped for air. The agents carried the unstable subject through thick brush to an access road where an ambulance arrived, and a paramedic assessed the migrant. The man was transported to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment of a possible stroke.

Also on October 24, Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents received a report from a 911 call for medical assistance for her daughter who was having seizures. Agents responded and located the subjects east of Highway 77, near Armstrong. A Border Patrol emergency medical technician evaluated and stabilized the daughter until she was transported to a local hospital to receive further evaluation and possible treatment.

“I am very proud of our RGV Sector workforce who works tirelessly to safeguard the U.S. against all threats, while at the same time always ready to respond to emergency situations. Great job team!” – Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection. Follow us on Twitter @CBPRGV and @USBPChiefRGV.